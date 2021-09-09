 Skip to main content
J.R. Tucker plays first official athletic competition in new gym
The J.R. Tucker boys volleyball team was scheduled to play the Tigers' first official athletic competition in the school's new gym Thursday night, said boys volleyball head coach Sam Rock

In September of 2018, the Henrico County board of supervisors and school board announced plans to replace the high school at Tucker (opened 1962). Construction started in fall 2019, and has displaced most of the Tigers’ teams the past two school years. 

