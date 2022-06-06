J.R. Tucker's Noah Hartsoe, Midlothian's Gabriella Garcia are the Scholar-Athletes of the year

His father was having trouble getting his wheelchair into a football field before a game. So J.R. Tucker High lineman Noah Hartsoe, warming up with his teammates on the field, ran over to help him maneuver it.

Tucker athletic director Chris Brown distinctly remembers being struck by the act. Hartsoe’s father, Robert, has cerebral palsy. His All-Metro 6-foot-4, 299-pound son often lends a helping hand, doing things like bringing him sweet tea at night.

“I have a different perspective of helping people because I’ve been helping my dad my whole life. He’s a trouper,” Hartsoe said.

Similarly, Gabriella Garcia has envisioned a career helping others since she was young, from an early injury that led to a strength and conditioning program that got her interested in what physical therapists do to volunteering at a memory care center for her grandmother.

It became more focused for the state champion runner from Midlothian High when she lost her mom, Kathleen, to multiple myeloma in November 2020. She is thinking of a career working with oncology patients as a physical or occupational therapist.

“If you can take something away from the experiences you’ve been through ... there were just a lot of people who helped my mom,” she said. “I thought that would be really cool if I could help other cancer patients and kind of brighten their day and their mood.”

Hartsoe and Garcia bring brightness to a lot of areas. They’re high achievers athletically and academically, involved in a lot of activities and give back, all reasons why a committee selected them as winners of the Richmond Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete Awards announced at The Jefferson Hotel on Monday night.

Chosen from a pool of 10 finalists on the boys side and 10 on the girls side, Hartsoe and Garcia each receive $5,000 college scholarships. The runners-up, Brett Bishop of Douglas Freeman and Madison McConico of Thomas Dale, receive $3,000 apiece. The other boys and girls finalists each receive $2,000 scholarships. The finalists were chosen from 93 seniors nominated by their schools.

Sports Backers also presented two $2,500 need-based memorial scholarships. The Cheryl L. Oliver award went to Claudia Disbrow of Glen Allen, and the Raymond D. Patterson award went to Clarence Claiborne Jr. of Petersburg.

The John Marshall boys basketball team was chosen for The Williams Mullen Community Impact Award ($2,500). Jayem was the first recipient of the award in 2019.

The Justices, who won the Class 2 state championship, were involved in a drive to collect coats and socks for underprivileged kids and women in shelters; the “JM Goes Pink Campaign” and the “Coaches for the Cure” walk, both to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer; and an annual turkey giveaway.

The Scholar-Athlete program awarded $55,500 in scholarship money.

Learning from the examples of his parents has been a big part of Hartsoe’s fabric. Grades always were stressed as the most important thing, he said. He has a 4.54 GPA and a list of distinctions.

His mom, Elizabeth, “is the hardest worker I know,” he said.

“Sometimes she’ll work 10-plus hours a day, five or six days a week,” Hartsoe said. “It’s hard on her, but it’s really motivating. She’s taking care of all of us.”

His dad, he said, is “the smartest guy I know.”

“The absolute biggest thing I’ve learned from him is I have no excuse, absolutely no excuse,” Hartsoe said on a recent morning. “You want to know where my dad is right now? He’s at the gym working out. ... My dad, he’s barely able to walk, but he’s going to get up, he’s going to go to the gym in the morning, and he’s going to come back and he’s going to do things for the family, even if it hurts. ... There’s absolutely no excuse for me not to be great because of what my mom and dad have been through and what they’ve taught me. And that motivates me.”

Hartsoe has undergone a transformation athletically since his sophomore year on the varsity football team. It was clear to him his play then was “terrible,” he said.

While strong — Hartsoe squatted 500 pounds as a junior — he needed to get more mobile and in better shape, he said. He improved during his junior season but knew “if I wanted to play in college I’d have to get better because I just wasn’t good enough physically.”

He lost more than 30 pounds through running and lifting weights. This past year, he became a dominant force who could pull to block on the perimeter. He was named All-Metro and, Brown said, became the first football player at Tucker (the school opened in 1962) to be named first-team all-state. He was second in the region and fifth in the state in the discus in track.

Some Division I schools offered preferred walk-on spots for football, and some Division II schools offered scholarships.

Hartsoe will walk on at the University of Virginia. His goals: earn a football scholarship and become an All-American while pursuing a kinesiology major on the way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon. He wants to help people get back to what they like to do.

“I just don’t know since I’ve been at Tucker, and it’s been a long time, a student like him who is universally respected,” Brown said. “I’m talking administration, teachers, student body, every aspect of the school. They all know him.”

Brown said there were a number of times when college football recruiters came to visit Hartsoe during school and Brown went to get him out of class that “literally a cheer would go up [from students in the class]. ... It puts a chill up your back just because of how much they like him and respect him.”

Midlothian athletic director Shea Collins says Garcia gets similar respect from her classmates.

Third in a senior class of 434 with a 5.02 GPA, she’s a presence around school, volunteering on her own or as part of team functions with other events. She’s handed out freshman T-shirts, been part of a beautification day and was a junior marshal for graduation.

Collins said Garcia doesn’t advertise her accomplishments around school. She won a state title in cross country and was All-Metro, won several region titles and was third in the state in indoor track in the 3,200.

“She’s reserved a little bit, but when it’s time for competition, it’s time for competition,” Collins said. “She steps up to the plate. But you wouldn’t know that by her demeanor. It’s just nice, sweet, humble.”

Garcia doesn’t really like much attention. She was introverted in middle school and as a freshman, she said, and she’s quick to credit the camaraderie with her coaches and teammates, who welcomed her when she transferred in before her sophomore year.

“They kind of pulled my personality out,” Garcia said. “I’ve definitely over the years felt like I’ve kind of broken out of my shell. I’m definitely more outgoing than I used to be. I think that also has to do with getting older and maturing.”

That Garcia was able to maintain everything she does while dealing with the loss of her mother was remarkable to Collins.

Garcia said she had allies.

“I have a really strong work ethic, so I always do my best in everything I put my mind to,” she said. “When it comes to school, I always want to do really well. When it comes to running, I want to do well. The team has really helped me as well, and the coaching. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them.”

Like Hartsoe, Garcia is thinking of pursuing a kinesiology or exercise science major at James Madison, where she will run. She’s a people person, she said, and always has wanted a career helping others.

Whatever the field, Collins expects Garcia to be successful.

“She’s going to care for them like they’re her own probably because she’s gone through it at a younger age of what care looks like, what hope looks like, and what taking care of family looks like,” Collins said. “She’s done that, and she still does that for her brother and her dad.

“People will follow her, will love her, will definitely help her to be successful because she just has that personality, that aura about her, that you just want to help her. Such a sweet young lady. ... She is so giving of herself. Although she’s quiet about it, she will do anything asked of her if she can.”