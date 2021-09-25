J.R. Tucker's turnaround under Philip Sims continues with win over Deep Run, 3-0 start

Ecstasy filled the cool night air.
Cheers from the grandstand, whooping and hollering from the sideline, and bear hugs and high-fives all around told the feel-good story.
As the clock ticked to zero Friday night, the J.R. Tucker Tigers and their faithful supporters found themselves celebrating a hard-fought, well-earned 22-6 victory over Deep Run and reveling in the program’s first 3-0 start since 1992.
Enjoy the moment, though, Philip Sims, their second-year coach, told his guys afterwards.
The triumph under the lights at Douglas Freeman’s Bill Long Stadium isn’t their destination but just a welcome way station on the long and devious journey ahead.
“We have a strict 24-hour rule,” Sims said. “We win a football game, and we have 24 hours to enjoy it, Then it’s on to the next. I don’t want to hear about ‘We won’ on Sunday. Enjoy it Saturday. Sunday, it’s time to get to work and prepare for Hermitage (October 1).
“We need to mentally prepare for a physical, 48-minute football game. We have to lock in and focus. This team believes in what we can accomplish. Next week’s another game.”
True, but the Sims’ guys will no doubt enjoy their take-down of the rebuilding Wildcats, who, though 0-4, cut the victors no slack.
The Tigers relied mostly on their running game to defeat Caroline and Meadowbrook, but when Deep Run’s defense keyed on their inside attack, they went to their passing game, and junior quarterback Kam Clarke answered by completing 11-of-20 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
The first score came on a 59-yard connection to Jayden Lee on third-and-eight when the speedy receiver slipped behind the secondary and Clarke dropped the ball in his hands on the run.
“We watched in film that the free safety just sits in the middle and plays everything deep in Cover 3,” Clarke said. “All I had to do is look one way, pump fake, and just throw it over top of his head. He (Lee) was wide open.”
The next score, a 24-yard strike to Cameron Williams, came on the first snap of the fourth quarter and ended a 10-play, 75-yard series that began when Lee batted down a fourth-and-seven pass into the end zone midway through the third.
After the Tigers’ defense held fast once again, Clarke directed his guys on a clock-consuming 46-yard drive in 12 plays, the last a 21-yard pass to Lee on a fourth-and-nine 3:00 from the end.
“I just knew where Jayden (Lee) was supposed to be,” Clarke said. “When he runs his route, I know where I’m supposed to throw it. He was right there.”
Tucker amassed 254 yards of offense (87 rushing, 167 passing) on 51 attempts. The Wildcats’ line read 156 yards (45 rushing, 111 passing) on 50 plays.
Visible on several shirts along the Tigers’ sideline were the words, “No excuses. Just work.”
“That’s something we live and stand by,” said Cameron Davis, a 6-3, 255-pound two-way lineman. “You have to come prepared to work, but, honestly, you don’t get better just at practice. You get better by working outside of practice. Every day, as long as you get better, that’s a good thing. As long as you get better, you’re going to go up to the top.”
Deep Run…………..6 0 0 0 -- 6
J.R. Tucker…………0 6 0 16 -- 22
DR – Paster 17 run (kick failed)
JRT – Lee 59 pass from Clarke (run failed)
JRT – Williams 24 pass from Clarke (Lee run)
JRT – Lee 21 pass from Clarke (Patrick run)
RUSHING
DR – Paster 12 carries, 31 yards, Gauch 10-20, Hummer 3-6, Ciszek 1-0, Swarray 3-minus 12.
JRT – Patrick 12-25, Johnson 6-18, Lee 1-18, Clarke 8-15, Williams 1-10, Smith 2-1.
PASSING
DR – Gauch 114 completions, 21 attempts, 0 interceptions, 111 yards.
JRT – Clarke 11-20-0-167.