J.R. Tucker's turnaround under Philip Sims continues with win over Deep Run, 3-0 start

The Tigers relied mostly on their running game to defeat Caroline and Meadowbrook, but when Deep Run’s defense keyed on their inside attack, they went to their passing game, and junior quarterback Kam Clarke answered by completing 11-of-20 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The first score came on a 59-yard connection to Jayden Lee on third-and-eight when the speedy receiver slipped behind the secondary and Clarke dropped the ball in his hands on the run.

“We watched in film that the free safety just sits in the middle and plays everything deep in Cover 3,” Clarke said. “All I had to do is look one way, pump fake, and just throw it over top of his head. He (Lee) was wide open.”

The next score, a 24-yard strike to Cameron Williams, came on the first snap of the fourth quarter and ended a 10-play, 75-yard series that began when Lee batted down a fourth-and-seven pass into the end zone midway through the third.

After the Tigers’ defense held fast once again, Clarke directed his guys on a clock-consuming 46-yard drive in 12 plays, the last a 21-yard pass to Lee on a fourth-and-nine 3:00 from the end.

“I just knew where Jayden (Lee) was supposed to be,” Clarke said. “When he runs his route, I know where I’m supposed to throw it. He was right there.”