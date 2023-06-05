Highland Springs’ Pryncess Jackson and L.C. Bird’s Kaitlyn Cook turned in big performances, and Glen Allen and Bird finished 1-2 in the Class 5 girls state track and field meet this weekend at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

Glen Allen finished with 66 points, followed by Bird with 60 points. Highland Springs was sixth with 37 points.

Jackson and Cook, both juniors, each racked up 31 individual points.

Jackson won the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. She was second in the high jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Cook won the long jump. She was second in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, fifth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the high jump.

Glen Allen got wins from Elly Velasquez in the 3,200, Emily Romano in the pole vault and from its 4x800 relay team. Velasquez was third in the 1,600. J.R. Tucker’s Mariah Jameson won the 200. Deep Run’s Sidney Walters took the 1,600, and Bird’s Nia Armstrong won the discus.

On the boys side, Glen Allen was fifth with 40.2 points and Hermitage was ninth with 32 points. Hermitage’s Quinn Green won the 1,600, with Godwin’s Berkley Nance claiming the 3,200. Highland Springs’ Kendric Curry won the pole vault. Clover Hill won the 4x800 relay.

In Class 6 at Todd Stadium, Stephon Hicks fueled Thomas Dale to a sixth-place finish (32 points). Hicks won the high jump and finished third in the long jump. Dale’s Devyn Parham finished third in the 100 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles on the girls side.

In Class 4 at Liberty University, the Patrick Henry boys were sixth and Hanover seventh with 27 and 26 points, respectively. Patrick Henry’s Andrew Senfield won the 1,600. For Hanover, Deonte Harris took the 110 hurdles and Todd Benhase won the pole vault with Luke Benhase third.

On the girls side, Atlee was seventh (37 points) and Hanover eighth (36). Hanover’s Alli Cryster won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600. Atlee’s Josie Rempe took the 300 hurdles and was second in the 200.

In Class 3 boys at Liberty, Petersburg’s Jeremiah Johnson won the high jump and New Kent’s Ellis Branch claimed the triple jump.

Class 6

Boys

Team: Patriot 55, Western Branch 48, West Springfield 43, Oscar Smith 40, Franklin County 35, Thomas Dale 32, Grassfield 32, Potomac 29.50, Oakton 28, Woodbridge 27.50, Washington-Liberty 24.50, South County 23, James Robinson 20, Gar-Field 19, Colonial Forge 18, Other local: James River 1

(Local finishers in top 3): 200 – Jordan Davis, Thomas Dale, 3rd, 21.82; High jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 1st, 6-08.00; Long jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 3rd, 22-05.25; Discus – Zach Jones, Thomas Dale, 3rd, 165-00.00

Girls

Team: South County 67, Grassfield 53.5, Oscar Smith 43.85, West Springfield 35, Western Branch 35, Colonial Forge 31.85, Kellam 29, South Lakes 29, Colgan 27, Osbourn Park 26.35, Herndon 23, Thomas Dale 19, Thomas Edison 18, C.D. Hylton 16.85, Battlefield 15, Other local: James River 10.50, Cosby 0.85

100 hurdles -- Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 3rd, 14.13; 300 hurdles, Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 3rd, 44.75

Class 5

Boys

Team: Kecoughtan 58, Woodgrove 53, Tallwood 47.2, Bethel 41, Glen Allen 40.2, Woodside 35, Massaponax 34, Nansemond River 34, Hermitage 32, Norview 29, Riverbend 27, Bayside 24, Clover Hill 21, Deep Run 21, Green Run 17, Highland Springs 16, Other local: Mills Godwin 14, Prince George 13.2, J.R. Tucker 11, Douglas Freeman 10

400 – Marquis Belle, Glen Allen, 2nd, 47.79; 800 – Quinn Green, Hermitage, 2nd, 1:57.76; 1,600 – Quinn Green, Hermitage, 1st, 4:18.39; Aidan Cassidy, Douglas Freeman, 3rd, 4:25.36; 3,200 – Berkley Nance, Mills Godwin, 1st, 9:19.35; 4x800 relay – Clover Hill, 1st, 7:58.80; Glen Allen, 2nd, 7:59.76; Pole vault – Kendric Curry, Highland Springs, 1st, 14-06.00; Michael Juhasz, Deep Run, 2nd, 13-06.00; Discus – Uriah Harris, Hermitage, 3rd, 159-08.00; Shot put – Uriah Harris, Hermitage, 2nd, 54-00.00; Pierce Mosley, Glen Allen, 3rd, 51-08.75

Girls

Team: Glen Allen 66; L.C. Bird 60, Nansemond River 53, Maury 41, Independence 40.5, Highland Springs 37, Stone Bridge 26, North Stafford 26, Albemarle 25, Prince George 23, Mountain View 20, Deep Run 19, Riverside 17, Hermitage 17, J.R. Tucker 16, Midlothian 16, Green Run 15, Douglas Freeman 15, Other local: Clover Hill 10, Mills Godwin 9

100 – Eden Ramirez, Hermitage, 3rd, 12.27; 200 – Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker, 1st, 24.95; 400 – Marianah Lipkins, Prince George, 2nd, 56.11; Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker, 3rd, 56.55; 1,600 – Sidney Walters, Deep Run, 1st, 5:03.16; Kylie Bonser, Midlothian, 2nd, 5:04.24; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 3rd, 5:08.47; 3,200 – Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 1st, 11:09.73; 100 hurdles – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 1st, 14.22; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 2nd, 14.41; 4x400 relay – Prince George, 3rd, 4:03.86; 4x800 relay – Glen Allen, 1st, 9:33.46; High jump – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 2nd, 5:06.00; Long jump – Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 1st, 17-10.50; Triple jump – Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 1st, 39-07.50; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 2nd, 38-11.25; Pole vault – Emily Romano, Glen Allen, 1st, 12-06.00; Discus – Nia Armstrong, L.C. Bird, 1st, 131-01.00; Mackenzie Blanchet, Glen Allen, 3rd, 117-10.00; Shot put – Diyonne Ruffin, Hermitage, 2nd, 37-03.00; Nia Armstrong, L.C. Bird, 3rd, 36-09.75

Class 4

Boys

Team: Deep Creek 52, Courtland 51, Blacksburg 49, Salem (Roanoke) 39 Manor 29, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 27, Hanover 26, Warhill 25, Atlee 24.50, Pulaski County 24, John Handley 23, Western Albemarle 22, Fauquier 21, Loudoun Valley 21, Smithfield 19, Other local: Henrico 8, Mechanicsville 6, Powhatan 3

400 – Montrell James, Patrick Henry, 3rd, 49.67; 1,600 – Andrew Senfield, Patrick Henry, 1st, 4:21.72; 110 hurdles – Deonte Harris, Hanover, 1st, 14.78; 300 hurdles – Dallas Gardner, Henrico, 2nd, 38.68; 4x100 relay – Patrick Henry, 3rd, 45.52; 4x800 relay – Atlee, 2nd, 7:50.43; Pole vault – Todd Benhase, Hanover, 1st, 15-02.00; Luke Benhase, Hanover, 3rd, 13-06.00

Girls

Team: Tuscarora 62, Heritage (Newport News), Western Albemarle 58, Blacksburg 44, Fauquier 42, King’s Fork 40, Atlee 37, Hanover 36, John Handley 30, Monacan 26, Kettle Run 24, Grafton 20, Courtland 17, Churchland 14, Manor 14, Other local: Henrico 5, Huguenot 5, Mechanicsville 1, Matoaca 1

200 -- Josie Rempe, Atlee, 2nd, 24.79; 800 – Madeline Montgomery, Monacan, 2nd, 2:19.53; 1,600 – Alli Crytser, Hanover, 2nd, 5:03.39; 3,200 – Alli Crytser, Hanover, 1st, 10:41.15; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 3rd, 11:03.90; 100 hurdles – Tori Goodson, Atlee, 3rd, 15:33; 300 hurdles – Josie Rempe, Atlee, 1st, 44.70

Class 3

Boys

Team: Tabb 46.50, Abingdon 40, Lafayette 37, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36, Broadway 35, Charlottesville 28.50, Rustburg 28, Culpeper 27, William Byrd 26.50, New Kent 26, Monticello 26, Caroline 25, Lord Botetourt 22.50, Brookville 22, Hopewell 22, Other local: Petersburg 14, Maggie Walker GS 11

3,200 – Isaac Lamprecht, New Kent, 2nd, 9:36.00; 4x400 relay – Maggie Walker GS, 3rd, 3:26.02; High jump – Jeremiah Johnson, Petersburg, 1st, 6-08.00; Triple jump – Ellis Branch, New Kent, 1st, 46-06.50; Patrick Scott, Hopewell, 3rd, 45-11.50; Pole vault – Ryan Wright, New Kent, 3rd, 13-00.00; Discus – Donovan Cooper, Hopewell, 3rd, 140-04.00;

Girls

Team: Abingdon 66, Charlottesville 49.33, Heritage (Lynchburg) 37, Maggie Walker GS 35, Fort Defiance 34, Tabb 34, Northside 34, Lakeland 31.33, Culpeper 29, York 28, Brentsville District 23, Christiansburg 22, Spotswood 21, Phoebus 20, Skyline 19, Other local: Hopewell 9, Goochland 1

Pole vault – Cameron Unice, Maggie Walker GS, 2nd, 12-00.00

Class 2

Boys

Team: Glenvar 62 (1st), Other local: King William 16, John Marshall 8

4x100 relay: King William, 2nd, 8:32.04; Shot put – Keyvon Singleton, John Marshall, 3rd, 48-05.50

Girls

Team: Strasburg 68 (1st), Local: John Marshall 8

Class 1

Boys

Team: Lancaster 80.50 (1st), Local: Carver Academy 5