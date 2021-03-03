Jada Foreman leads Atlee girls to second-place finish at Class 5 indoor track and field meet

Atlee junior Jada Foreman scored 51 points across seven events to lead the Raiders to a second-place finish at the Class 5 indoor track and field meet Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The Raiders scored 75 points, Midlothian edged them by just 2 points when the Trojans won the 4x400 relay at the end of the meet. Freedom (South Riding) came in third at 74 points.
"We knew it was going to be a tall order going in, our girls put their heart and soul into it," said Raiders coach Neil Mathews.
Atlee scored a majority of its points early on in sprints and field events to build a lead, then had to watch Midlothian and Freedom chip away at the deficit in the distance events and final relay.
Foreman's 51 points would have placed her fifth in the team standings. She won the high jump (5-2), triple jump (39-0.5) and long jump (19-2.25); placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.63) and 55 (7.33); and placed eighth in the shot put (27-4.5).
She also ran the first leg of Atlee's fifth-place 4x200 relay team that included Zoey Artis, Kelsey Lee and Josie Rempe.
Event winners earn 10 points for their team. Second and third-placers get 8 and 6, respectively, then it's 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 from fourth to eighth.
"Jada Foreman couldn't have won that meet by herself, she needed to have teammates and help where she could and we were in almost every event, trying to give her some help," Mathews said. "That was pretty cool."
Rachel Mudd finished third in the 1000, Mathews said she worked her way back from injury over the course of the season to finish with a season-best performance.
"She was huge today, she put us in a great spot in the relay and 1000 meters," Mathews said of Mudd.
Atlee's Lora Chandler finished fourth (9-0) in the pole vault, and Brynn Edmiston came in seventh (7-6).
Savannah Nash placed second in the shot put with a final throw of 33-5.25, Mathews said she gave his Raiders an early shot of momentum. Her final throw took her from fourth to second place, a difference of 4 team points.
"She was able to take a deep breath on her final throw," Mathews said.
Foreman hadn't thrown the shot put but one time in her life before last week. But Mathews asked her if she wanted to try it because he thought she could score points at the region meet.
Then she took to the event very fast, so much so that she ended up throwing shot with Nash at the state meet. Mathews said her leadership presence and calm demeanor helped Nash on her final throw.
"It's a very rare thing to find the talent, the coachability and the motivation all in one kid at one time, the work ethic," Mathews said of Foreman, who the Raiders paced all season, limiting her workload in preparation for the state meet.
"To have it all at one time, that's her."
Mathews is in his 19th year coaching in the central region. Over a life around the sport, he said he's only seen a handful of all-around, multi-event athletes like Foreman. Mathews said she never showed exhaustion over any of her seven events.
Foreman is also a middle hitter for the volleyball team and will roll right into that season this week.
"She's different than any of the other ones I've had," Mathews said. "The spotlight, the acceptance of the challenge, it all comes natural to her."
