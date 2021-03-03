Jada Foreman leads Atlee girls to second-place finish at Class 5 indoor track and field meet

Atlee junior Jada Foreman scored 51 points across seven events to lead the Raiders to a second-place finish at the Class 5 indoor track and field meet Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Raiders scored 75 points, Midlothian edged them by just 2 points when the Trojans won the 4x400 relay at the end of the meet. Freedom (South Riding) came in third at 74 points.

"We knew it was going to be a tall order going in, our girls put their heart and soul into it," said Raiders coach Neil Mathews.

Atlee scored a majority of its points early on in sprints and field events to build a lead, then had to watch Midlothian and Freedom chip away at the deficit in the distance events and final relay.

Foreman's 51 points would have placed her fifth in the team standings. She won the high jump (5-2), triple jump (39-0.5) and long jump (19-2.25); placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.63) and 55 (7.33); and placed eighth in the shot put (27-4.5).

She also ran the first leg of Atlee's fifth-place 4x200 relay team that included Zoey Artis, Kelsey Lee and Josie Rempe.

Event winners earn 10 points for their team. Second and third-placers get 8 and 6, respectively, then it's 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 from fourth to eighth.