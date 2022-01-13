James River boys basketball notches statement win over No. 6 Manchester

James River boys basketball and first-year coach Jonathan Smith notched their first signature win of the season Wednesday night with a 62-56 victory at Manchester (9-1, No. 6 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10).

"Big-time win for us," Smith said Thursday, his voice cracking from yelling so much on the sideline the night before.

James River jumped out to a 16-6 lead before the Lancers fought back into it. The Rapids won a lot of 50-50 balls in the second half, allowing them to push the pace and get out in transition, a style Smith said defines his group.

The Rapids hit a couple big 3s down the stretch to pull away.

"They [Manchester] are a very talented team, have a lot of length and skill," Smith said.

The Rapids (8-1) opened the season with a 78-67 loss to reigning Class 3 champion Hopewell. James River was up late in that game, but the Blue Devils caught fire down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Smith's team has reeled off eight consecutive victories since.

"There were a lot of intangibles, new system, first time playing for me against a defending state champion," Smith said of his first game at the helm.