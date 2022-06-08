James River boys soccer heading to state tournament undefeated after 6-0 victory

An undermanned Colonial Forge was no match for the undefeated James River Rapids Tuesday in the Class 6 boys soccer quarterfinals.

James River (19-0-1) survived an early onslaught from Colonial Forge (17-5) before a red card and ensuing Rapids penalty kick swung the momentum. The Rapids converted the penalty kick and never looked back en route to a 6-0 victory.

The visiting Eagles put the pressure on early as the first three scoring opportunities of the match came off Forge feet. A strike off the crossbar, an athletic save by the James River goalkeeper, and an errant shot wide right had the Rapids on their heels.

James River’s first real threat on goal came in the 21st minute when the Eagles were forced into an intentional, illegal handball to prevent a Rapids score. James River’s Ethan Wynn comfortably converted the penalty kick and it was all Rapids after that.

“After we got that PK we weren’t satisfied,” Wynn said. “We scored, we scored, we kept scoring.”

Playing with a one-man advantage, James River began to dominate possession and the scoring followed. Sophomore John White doubled the Rapid lead with a tough goal in traffic three minutes before halftime. And senior Pierce Boerner dribbled through Eagle traffic one minute later and converted the finish to give the Rapids a 3-0 lead at intermission.

“That was it for them,” Boerner said of his goal right before the buzzer. “They were deflated and couldn’t really come back.”

James River poured in its final three goals within the first 12 minutes of the second half, including two more from Wynn to give the Rapids’ striker a playoff hat trick. True freshman Lucas Spiegel also added a score in the shutout win.

The victory advances the Rapids to Friday’s semifinal.

The Rapids are two wins away from finishing off an undefeated season with a state trophy. James River coach Forsan Radwan said the Rapids would certainly like to finish with an unblemished record. But he said the postseason is only about who’s next on the schedule.