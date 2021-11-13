James River edges past Thomas Dale for first postseason win since 2014

As a senior playing for James River, Chris Seward had a front-row seat to the 6-21 record the Rapids collected in his first three seasons.
But Friday night saw the wide receiver collect two touchdowns in a narrow 21-19 win over Thomas Dale — the program’s first postseason victory since 2014.
“It was such a quick turnaround for us to have a winning record alone,” Seward said, “and then to make it to the playoffs and win, it’s just amazing.”’
Seward and senior quarterback Reece Hamilton both attributed their team’s success to diligence and focus on the moment.
With a team that didn’t have much experience with success before this season, “not letting the moment get too big” became a mantra that kept them from getting too far ahead of themselves.
“Every day at practice, we focus on getting better at the little things and bringing it all to the game on Friday,” Hamilton said. “… We knew we were physical, we came out here to win and we got the job done.”
The two connected for the first score of the game, a 10-yard pass.
Another catch by Seward brought the Rapids within striking distance for a Terrael Hayden rushing touchdown, and a final 44-yard Hamilton-Seward rocket gave them a 21-12 lead at intermission that held through the end.
Two VHSL-mandated forfeits dropped James River’s record down to 7-4, but James River coach Jacob Hodges highlighted that their nine wins on the field tied the school record for wins in a season.
“This is a special moment for this program,” Hodges said. “I’m extremely proud of these guys and the culture that they have built. Us as coaches, it’s our job to provide the platform. They built it.”
Thomas Dale (7-3) had an awkward gap heading into the second half after a pair of failed PAT attempts, but a defensive recalibration gave the team greater control of play.
A shutout third quarter put the Knights in good position for the start of the fourth, where senior back Jordan Branch ran in a score that brought them within two.
The ball returned to the hands of Thomas Dale quarterback Ethan Minter with 2:17 left on the clock. Minter had a dynamic night, collecting over 300 all-purpose offensive yards.
But an interception in those final minutes put an end to the Knights playoff fight. It was the final act for a Rapids defense that has proven itself to be a threat all year.
“I wish I could name every single player, but that would take all day,” Hodges said. “Every single guy is contributing in their own way. They fly around after the ball, they play aggressive, they play confident. It’s a fun group to coach.”
The Rapids advance into the Class 6A semifinals, where they will face No. 1 Oscar Smith. The Tigers out of Chesapeake (9-1) are the reigning state champions and topped Cosby (2-8) 77-7 in their quarterfinal tussle.
“We’re going to prepare for them the same way we do for everyone else," Hamilton said. "One percent better every day.”
JAMES RIVER 7 14 0 0 — 21
THOMAS DALE 6 6 0 7 — 19
Q1
JR — Seward 10 pass from Hamilton (Etz kick)
TD — Turner 24 pass from Minter (kick failed)
Q2
JR — Hayden 1 run (Etz kick)
JR — Seward 44 pass from Hamilton (Etz kick)
TD — Rose 6 run (run failed)
Q4
TD — Branch 2 run (Rios kick)
Rushing: JR — Terrael Hayden 15-91, Colby Scioscia 12-41, Chris Seward 6-35; TD — Ethan Minter 11-65, Jordan Branch 10-30, Nick Tyree 1-6, Brandon Rose 3-5
Passing: JR — Reece Hamilton 9-10-104-1; TD — Ethan Minter 20-26-243-1
Receiving: JR — Seward 5-74, Saul Holliday 3-24, Tony Brown 1-6; TD — Kyon Turner 8-126, Christian Lyons 5-56, Jacob Seaborne 3-35, Donovan Woods 2-13, Branch 1-10, Rose 1-3