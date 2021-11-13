James River edges past Thomas Dale for first postseason win since 2014

As a senior playing for James River, Chris Seward had a front-row seat to the 6-21 record the Rapids collected in his first three seasons.

But Friday night saw the wide receiver collect two touchdowns in a narrow 21-19 win over Thomas Dale — the program’s first postseason victory since 2014.

“It was such a quick turnaround for us to have a winning record alone,” Seward said, “and then to make it to the playoffs and win, it’s just amazing.”’

Seward and senior quarterback Reece Hamilton both attributed their team’s success to diligence and focus on the moment.

With a team that didn’t have much experience with success before this season, “not letting the moment get too big” became a mantra that kept them from getting too far ahead of themselves.

“Every day at practice, we focus on getting better at the little things and bringing it all to the game on Friday,” Hamilton said. “… We knew we were physical, we came out here to win and we got the job done.”

The two connected for the first score of the game, a 10-yard pass.