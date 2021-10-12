James River finishes third at Class 6 golf tournament; Dingledine paces Monacan in Class 4

James River finished third with a team score of 300 at the Class 6 golf championship Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Club, 13 shots behind state champion Langley. Cosby was fifth at 306.
Duncan Andres and Zach Wilson paced the Rapids, who finished one shot behind Lake Braddock in second, with individual scores of 73. Cosby’s Cole Shingleton paced all local individuals with a 71, good for an eighth-place tie.
Class 6 team scores: 1. Langley 287 2. Lake Braddock 299 3. James River 300 4. Freedom-South Riding 304 5. Cosby 306 6. Yorktown 307 7. Robinson Secondary 309 8. Colonial Forge 318
Class 6 individual championship: 1. Josh Duangmanee (Fairfax) 65 … T8. Cole Shingleton (COS) 71 … T12. Duncan Andres (JR) 73, Zach Wilson (JR) 73 … T21. Nick Owen (JR) 76 … T24. Lily Hollberg (COS) 77 … T29. Patrick Burhop (COS) 78, Jimmy Butler (JR) 78 … T37. Will Boswell (JR) 79 … T40. Dylan Reasoner (COS) 80, Sean Acree (COS) 80 … T45. Gabbie Hollberg (COS) 81, Jakob Beauchamp (JR) 81.
Class 4
Monacan finished fifth at 25 over par at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, and Powhatan was eighth at 34 over. Blacksburg won the team championship by finishing three under par.
Talon Dingledine was the highest finisher for the Chiefs at 1 under, good for fifth place overall, and Jack Debord paced the Indians at 6 over, tied for 22nd place.
Patrick Henry’s Dan Ailor tied for eighth place at 2 over.
Class 4 team scores: 1. Blacksburg -3; 2. Jamestown +10; 3t. Great Bridge +21; 3t. Loudon County +21; 5. Monacan +25; 6. Rock Ridge +28; 7. Salem +29; 8. Powhatan +34
Class 4 individual championship: 1. Jake Albert (Blacksburg) -5 … 5. Talon Dingledine (MON) -1 … T8. Dan Ailor (Patrick Henry) +2 … T22. Jack Debord (POW) +6 … T26. Cooper Dillman (MON) +7, Brandon Washburn (POW) +7 … T30. Samuel Sims (MON) +8 … T33. Adam Camp (POW) … T43. Trent Willis (Matoaca) +11, Aydan Smith (MON) +11 … T46. Luke McDaniels (POW) +12 … T51. Peyton Jones (MAT) +14, Conner Hedgepath (POW) +14 55. Hans Rehme (POW) +21 … 57. Claire Campbell (MON) +27 … 59. Grayson Gardner (MON) +31.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim