James River girls basketball freshman phenom Lanie Grant verbally commits to UNC

On Thanksgiving, James River girls basketball's freshman phenom Lanie Grant had "so much to be thankful for."

"Including joining Coach [Courtney] Banghart and the Tar Heel Family," Grant wrote on Twitter last Thursday as she announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina. "Happy Thanksgiving."

The 5-foot-8 point guard holds more than 20 Division I offers, said coach Henry Schechter, including an assortment of Power Five programs, among them Virginia and Virginia Tech. Schechter said "almost every prominent program in the country is in communication with Lanie."

Grant is rated as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia in the Class of 2025, per PrepGirlsHoops.com. Her Rapids open their season Tuesday night at home against local power Monacan, look for coverage of that game at Richmond.com Wednesday morning and in Thursday's Times-Dispatch print edition.