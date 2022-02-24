James River girls, boys rout Landstown, advance to host Region 6A finals Friday

A rowdy gym has a tendency to suffocate those unaccustomed to its confines.

Such was the case Wednesday night at James River where the Rapids, Region 6A's No. 1 seed in both the girls and boys brackets, smothered visiting Landstown (Virginia Beach) 40-24 on the girls' side and 51-33 on the boys' in front of a raucous throng of purple-clad supporters in a cheering section dubbed "The Swamp."

Both teams earned berths in the Class 6 state tournament, and will host the Region 6A championship games Friday against Manchester (boys) and Thomas Dale (girls).

The Lancers beat Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) 59-45 and the Knights downed Western Branch (Chesapeake) 59-54 in the other semifinals to set up a pair of all-804 region title games.

For the Rapids boys, sharpshooting senior guard Alex Orr poured in 19 points and senior point guard and floor general Pierce Boerner scored 17.

Each had a trio of 3s for a James River team that first-year coach and Tennessee native Jonathan Parker-Smith said bought into his "crazy ideas and antics" from the season's outset.

"Big thanks to our administration and kids for coming out, that's the type of postseason atmosphere you want," Parker-Smith said of the environment after students rushed onto the court to celebrate with their team.

"Our kids thrived off that, when we hit a big shot, you could feel the energy in the gym."

Landstown is led by Donald Hand Jr., a four-star (247Sports) combo guard who is committed to play at Boston College and whose father played for UVA in the late 90s.

The Rapids limited Hand to 13 points, frustrating the Eagles' star with a disorienting amalgamation of defensive looks that included a diamond-and-1 where four defenders held a zone in the middle of the floor and the fifth, most of the time junior guard Ryley Lawhun, shadowed Hand.

The rule, Parker-Smith said, was that if Hand dribbled across the halfway line or caught the ball beyond it, they'd send the defender at the top of the diamond to double-team him while the back three defenders held their zone in a triangle-and-2 look.

"I knew, if we could have the four guys shoot it outside of Hand, we'd be in good shape," Parker-Smith said, noting that no other Eagle hit a 3-pointer all night.

Landstown tried to counter the defensive approach by putting two forwards on the blocks to exploit the three-man zone.

So the Rapids simply switched to a more traditional box-and-1, and a Landstown squad that beat the Richmond area's top-ranked team John Marshall 63-61 in overtime in December never found any sort of offensive flow on this night against James River's amorphous defense.

Orr showed off a fluid and tough-to-contest jumper on multiple occasions, hitting corner 3s and fadeaway midrange shots whenever the Rapids needed a key bucket. Orr was the manager of the varsity team as a sophomore, and "has worked his butt off to be at this level," Parker-Smith said.

"And that's the story of all of our kids, they consistently work for each other," he said. "There's no personal gratification, and if you watch our bench during the game, you can see it. We're all-in, that's our slogan. And you can tell these kids have bought in completely to each other."

Boerner showed off elusive handles and crafty decision-making all night, either finishing through traffic at the rim or teeing up Orr, senior forward Michael Johnson (6 points) or senior forward William Dixon (9 points).

"He's the best decision-maker I've ever coached," Parker-Smith said of Boerner. "I ask a lot out of him and he constantly works. I have full trust in him and all the guys."

Parker-Smith is brand new to the area, and had no idea what to expect from his Rapids heading into the season. But he said success is all about relationships and, as he saw those relationships in the locker room and on the court progress over the season, the collective belief grew.

"We might not have the 6-7 athletic kids, but we've got kids with a lot of heart, and that's all that matters this time of year," he said.

The same could be said for the Rapids girls, who were led by junior talisman Arshae Jackson with 15 points, freshman phenom Lanie Grant with 12 and sophomore guard Paige Flournoy (8 points).

James River controlled the Eagles from start to finish with a lockdown defensive effort.

"We just had to lock in, right before the game we talked to get all the nerves out and, with our coaches, we just executed the gameplan," Jackson said of the defensive showing.

Grant and Jackson lauded Flournoy for providing a key spark off the bench, and said collective communication was the key to limiting the Eagles' scoring output.

"That's what we focused on in practice," Flournoy said of the defensive communication.

That same collective connection will be of paramount importance if James River is to capture a region title and make a run toward a state crown, Grant added.

"Our team is preaching a lot of communication, talking on and off the court," she said, noting other contributions across the roster like that of sophomore guard Katrina Scholtz (5 points).

"We all want to win, but we all just don't want the season to end. It's been a lot of fun."

Rapids coach Henry Schechter grew up a Steelers fan in Pennsylvania. Every year, he said, the goal was the same -- to win the Super Bowl.

His Rapids, ranked No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10 since the preseason, have similarly high expectations. James River has never won a state title in girls basketball, but has been to the semifinals twice under Schechter.

"Our goal is the win the state championship," Schechter said. "I've been here five years, this will be our fourth going to the state tournament. And the goal has always been the same."

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boys

Landstown 8 8 11 6 - 33

James River 14 13 13 11 - 51

JR - Orr 19, Boerner 17, Michael Johnson 6, Dixon 9. Totals: 19 6-13 51

LND - Hand 13, Glass 8, Tellefsen 2, Ward 6, Haskett 2, Pollard 2. Totals: 12 6-6 33

3-point goals - LND: Hand; JR: Orr 3, Boerner 3, Dixon.

Girls

Landstown 4 4 3 13 - 24

James River 8 21 4 7 - 40

LND - Brown 4, Hill 7, Kelly 2, Hollinger 3, Sandfer 8. Totals: 9 5-7 24

JR - Jackson 15, Grant 12, Flournoy 8, Scholtz 5. Totals: 17 2-4 40

3-point goals - LND: Brown; JR: Grant 2, Scholtz, Jackson.