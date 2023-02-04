Two minutes remained in the first quarter of James River’s 50-42 victory over L.C. Bird in the Chuck Tester Gym Friday night when the Rapids’ Lanie Grant drove into a converging crowd and lofted a floater from just inside the foul line on the left side of paint.
Her shot from the mosh pit of defenders looked true but ricocheted off the front of the rim. Instinctively, she followed it, secured the rebound, and attempted to find an opening that would enable her to score on a put-back.
Seeing no opportunity, she fired a pass to a teammate stationed on the perimeter, cleared the lane, and headed to the right corner.
Three quick passes later, the ball was again in her hands. She squared up, sighted the basket, and calmly swished a 3-pointer, one of four she hit en route to 29 points (to go with her 11 rebounds).
Drawing a crowd and reacting instantaneously are nothing new for Grant, a 5-9 sophomore guard, the 2022 All-Metro player of the year, and a verbal commit to North Carolina.
She’s the object of every opponent’s attention. She gets no free passes. She makes her breaks.
“That’s all part of the fun. Right?” she said with a smile in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room. “I have teammates that I trust. I know my teammates trust me. I trust the work that I’ve put in.
“I have a next-play mindset. If a basket doesn’t fall or I don’t get a call or I happen to turn the ball over, it’s just next-play.
“Personally, I don’t really get caught up in the numbers. Special achievements are fun and great, but my goal is to take this team and, as a team, get as far as we can in the post season.”
For three quarters, a Rapids’ win (payback for a 55-45 loss to Bird, their Dominion District rival, on January 3) seemed a fait accompli.
“Night-in and night-out, the district is tough,” said JR coach Henry Schechter. “Bird is a good team. They had a good shooting night when they played us before. Some circumstances didn’t go our way. Our kids were really amped up for this.”
Using its Pack Line man-to-man that created long, often fruitless and out-of-sync possessions, Schechter’s crew, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, limited the No. 7 Skyhawks to 6-for-37 shooting while outrebounded them 34-21 and building a 41-23 lead with eight minutes remaining.
“You don’t want them to get that quick bucket really easily,” said Natalie Bigger, a freshman guard who made her first varsity start and proved to be, in Schechter’s estimation, a stalwart on defense.
“You want to tire them out on offense and keep pushing through plays and get the rebound into your hands. You really have to help your teammates because you don’t want to let them down.”
Then came the fourth quarter. At 6:39, Alijah Elliott hit a short jumper. On the Rapids’ next possession, Grant drained a 3-ball from the left wing to put James River up 44-25.
At 4:59, Arshae Jackson hit a layup, then an and-one free throw for a 47-30 Rapids’ lead.
That’s when Bird caught fire.
Over the next 4:22, the Skyhawks went on a 12-0 run to cut their deficit to 47-42 on Elliott’s jumper from the right elbow at 1:18. During that stretch, Kyah Smith scored 15 of her 20 points on two 3-pointers, three buckets from close range, and 3-for-3 from the line.
With time short, the Skyhawks found themselves in a must-foul situation. Paige Flournoy hit 2-of-2 at 0:38. Grant connected on 1-of-2 at 0:18.9, and the Pack Line ended Bird’s spirited comeback.
“L.C. Bird has a lot of skilled players,” Grant said. “They’re always going to fight. At any point, they can go on a run. We just had to stay calm. We’ve been in games like this before. Our experience really paid off tonight.”
James River…………………14 12 15 9 – 50
L.C. Bird………………………7 9 7 19 – 42
James River (17-2) – Flournoy 4, Scholtz 6, Bigger 2, Grant 29, Jackson 9, Whirley 0. Totals: 17 10-12 50.
L.C. Bird (16-4) – Williams 4, Dale 4, George 0, Cushionberry 6, Anderson 2, Smith 20, Hicks 0, Elliott 6. Totals: 13 13-22 42
3-pt. goals: JR – Grant 4, Scholtz 2. LCB – Smith 2, Williams.
George Wythe High School
08-27-1979 (cutline): Students approach entrance of George Wythe High School building on First Day of Classes in new consolidated-schools system.
01-25-1965 (cutline): Second Lt. Victor Tomlinson (left) and Cadet William Hudson of the George Wythe High School cadet corps blwo taps while the school flag flies at half staff in mourning of Sir Winston Churchill today. Governor Harrison called for flags on all state building to be lowered during the week-long mourning period.
05-01-1962 (cutline): Two George Wythe High School seniors were honored upon their return here today after attending conventions where they represented the school. John E. Keith Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Keith, was elected southern regional vice president at the National Distributive Education Clubs of America convention in Chicago. Velma E. McCuiston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McCuiston, was named Miss FBLA of Virginia at the Future Business Leaders of American convention in Roanoke.
10-04-1962 (cutline): This damage resulter last night when a stolen car smashed against the doorway at George Wythe High School. Damage was estimated at about $5,000. The car was driven up on a walway that leads from Crutchfield St. Then, police believe, the driver placed a concrete block on the accelerator and let the car smash into the doorway at an entrance near the school auditorium.
09-18-1962 (cutline): Richard H. Woodlee (right foreground) has been named first captain and battalion commander of the George Wythe cadet corps for the 1962-63 school term. Other officers are (front row, left to right) Robert Hall, B Company Commander; Leonard Cake, ordnance second lieutenant; Clinton W. Brooks Jr., and Raymond Bohannon, captain adjutant and deputy commander. In the back row (left to right) are David L. Avery, first lietenant, Company A; Carter Younger, C Company Commander, and David Alan Schneider, first lietenant, plans and training. About 35 new cadets joined the corps for the current school year, officials said.
Bob Brown
George Wythe High School
05-16-1973 (cutline): Cadet Capt. John Battle accepts efficiency cup. Wythe High School's Company A won News Leader award.
Bill Lane
George Wythe High School
02-18-1965 (cutline): Rick Bridgforth (left), Leslie Smith shop for paperbacks in school library.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
09-02-1965 (cutline): Flag goes up at George Wythe High School as academic year begins. Cadets are James Holloman (left) and Willie Collins.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
11-22-1963 (cutline): First three of ten tiers are nearly finished at George Wythe Amphitheater.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
08-21-1960 (cutline): Counselors are busy matching student, teacher data cards. Cards will be punched, shuffled and used to print class lists.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
09-06-1960 (cutline): Mrs. Mae Begley operates accounting machine at George Wythe today. Machine quickly takes material from cards, makes printed class lists.
Staff photos
George Wythe High School
Don Pennell
George Wythe High School
08-25-1960 (cutline): Four students on preschool visit to George Wythe try seats in auditorium. From left: Frank Crawley, Judy Pollard, Susan Hall, Jimmy LaPrade.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
Amir Pishdad
George Wythe High School
10-02-1962 (cutline): Robert K. Crowell of George Wythe holds his first class on communism.
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
Staff photo
George Wythe High School
04-21-1981: Old George Wythe High School demolition.
Carl Lynn
George Wythe High School
07-25-1974 (cutline): Viewed from a distance, Old George Wythe High School is an imposing building.