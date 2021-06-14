James River keepers Callie and Drew Slack exemplify connectedness of local soccer community

“You’ve got to look at it like you’re lucky. Callie is lucky that she got to spend four years with such an amazing person. Drew is lucky he got to spend the time he did with Dave Bulow.”

Drew is in his first season playing for James River after dedicating much of his youth to club competition. He wasn’t going to play his senior season for the Rapids, until two teammates and longtime friends showed up to his house out of nowhere in suits and sunglasses to pitch the idea of Drew finally playing for his high school via Powerpoint.

“It struck a chord because they went back and talked about their old memories playing with me back at FC Richmond,” Drew said.

“Those are my boys, those are going to be my lifelong friends. We’ve made so many memories together on and off the field. Thinking about the bigger picture and making those memories playing with my best friends, that was the main appeal.”

Both Callie and Drew have been coached by Ryan Taylor, a former Kickers player and current director of goalkeeping at FC Richmond. The Slacks have grown to call Taylor a family friend, and Patrick said he’s the best goalkeeping coach around.

“I always looked forward to goalkeeper training because he was so fun and outgoing and would always cheer you on,” Callie said.