James River keeps its undefeated streak rolling against Thomas Dale

The nature of high school sports is that an undefeated, championship season may not carry on to the next time a team takes the court.
But so far, the James River boys volleyball team has kept up its winnings ways, most recently with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-23 victory over its Class 6 foe Thomas Dale on Monday.
“Every year they set the same expectation,” said James River coach Michael Blankenbecler. “They want to play in the state championship game, and we know we have to work hard to get there.”
While the Knights (6-2), anchored by Styles Newcomb, put up a solid fight and nearly handed the Rapids’ their first dropped set of the season in the final frame, the home team was able to thread its way between the Knights’ defense.
Thomas Dale, which went 11-1 last season, finds itself more in a building phase this year. Monday’s loss was its second of the season, and Newcomb is one of only two returning starters. While a talented bunch, holes in the team’s play were exploited to widen the gap on top of unforced errors.
The Rapids (6-0) played clean and consistent with a lineup that can play all the way around, causing confusion and collecting decisive points with soft, pointed shots in front of the net.
Senior outside Michael Cummins, one of four returning starters, led with 11 kills — a spike off his hand finished the first set 25-20 — and also had a solid night defensively.
“[Cummins] has been a good leader of the floor, passing, hitting… we don’t really sub anybody, so they have to be able to do it all and he certainly can,” Blankenbecler said.
Senior Ryan Collier, who moved from libero back to his more natural position of setter, finished with 35 assists.
He said that having the familiarity with three of the other returners on the court helped them feel more comfortable as they push for that perfect record.
“It gives us a good connection since we already played together through a season,” Collier said. “We know we have the talent, it’s about maintaining good sportsmanship and intensity so we can maintain a good season.”
Rounding out the returning four are leftie Drew Barfield, who added nine kills, and middle hitter Tyler Alexander.
While only a junior, Alexander entered the program decisively and has been key in guiding Parker Forrest in the position. And while only a first-year varsity player, Forrest seems to be fitting well into the well-rounded mould James River expects from its players.
“We’ve been blocking really well,” Blankenbecler said. “It’s always something that’s hit or miss depending on how good the offensive side is, so we set ourselves up to be in good blocking position today and it paid off.”