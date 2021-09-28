James River keeps its undefeated streak rolling against Thomas Dale

The nature of high school sports is that an undefeated, championship season may not carry on to the next time a team takes the court.

But so far, the James River boys volleyball team has kept up its winnings ways, most recently with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-23 victory over its Class 6 foe Thomas Dale on Monday.

“Every year they set the same expectation,” said James River coach Michael Blankenbecler. “They want to play in the state championship game, and we know we have to work hard to get there.”

While the Knights (6-2), anchored by Styles Newcomb, put up a solid fight and nearly handed the Rapids’ their first dropped set of the season in the final frame, the home team was able to thread its way between the Knights’ defense.

Thomas Dale, which went 11-1 last season, finds itself more in a building phase this year. Monday’s loss was its second of the season, and Newcomb is one of only two returning starters. While a talented bunch, holes in the team’s play were exploited to widen the gap on top of unforced errors.

The Rapids (6-0) played clean and consistent with a lineup that can play all the way around, causing confusion and collecting decisive points with soft, pointed shots in front of the net.