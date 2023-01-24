James River outlasts Highland Springs in boys hoops thriller

As the crowd sprinkled across the bleachers in the Chuck Collins Gym headed for the exits Monday night, Jonathan Parker-Smith stood just outside the James River team room and did his very best to explain his Rapids’ 65-59 victory over Highland Springs.

It was a game of runs, a mélange of momentum-shifting sequences, and testimony to the notion that basketball, when played with passion and purpose, is an intense, nerve-wracking, capricious sport.

Oh, my gosh, where do we begin?

The first quarter quickly became a long-distance aerial show. The home team connected on four 3-pointers. The Springers, the defending Class 5 state champion, answered with three. Eight minutes in, the score was 17-all.

The Rapids opened the second with three more from behind the arc and used an 11-0 run to build a 28-17 lead five minutes before the break.

Highland Springs responded with an 11-0 run of its own, and the squads went into the locker room tied at 28.

“In the second quarter, we got smacked in the mouth a little bit,” said Parker-Smith, JR’s second-year coach. “We had no response.

“In the third quarter, we constantly preached defense to try to get stops. We were able to do that down the stretch. Got some big buckets and were able to contain them. Our zone was really effective, I thought.”

Not immediately, though.

The Springers opened the second half with an 8-2 surge and led 36-30 when Parker-Smith called time at 4:44 to settle and refocus his guys.

“We came together as a team,” said 6-4 sophomore Jalen Deloatch. “We just make sure we never get down. I definitely love games like this.”

On the Rapids’ first possession, Judd Zegarra buried his third 3-ball of the game, then added the fourth in the closing seconds as the home team outscored the Springers 17-6 to take a 47-42 lead into the final quarter.

The Rapids’ late-game defense was the magic.

“I brought it with me from Tennessee,” Parker-Smith said of the defensive philosophy and scheme. “It’s a little secret zone, but it’s essentially a 1-3-1. We masked it well in different spots. It’s called the amoeba defense from Coach Tark (meaning Jerry Tarkanian, the legendary coach at UNLV).

“We branded it and molded it and tweaked it to fit our personnel.”

Up 56-45 midway through the fourth thanks to their final surge, the Rapids fended off the Springers, who harried them with a take-no-prisoners full-court man-to-man, then held them at bay by hitting 5-of-8 free throws in the final 1:10 and neutralized the efforts of 6-3 junior guard Danzelle Coles, who scored 29 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

“I was looking to close the game,” said Maurice Davis, also a 6-4 sophomore, who finished with 21 points. “We were trying to get stops more than scoring. Coach put us in a good position with a zone I don’t think they’ve seen in a while. We look for moments to take advantage of. This was exciting. It was a big win for us.”

James River shot 20-for-55, collected 46 rebounds to Highland Springs’ 45, and limited the Springers to 17-for-73 shooting (including 3-of-22 in the frenetic fourth). HS forced 18 turnovers, JR 12.

The Rapids, who drilled nine 3-pointers, improved to 11-3. The Springers, who had won six straight, are 10-5.

“We’re a live-and-die team by the 3,” said Parker-Smith. “Some nights, we ride on success. Some nights, we sleep in the street.

“We’ve struggled defensively this year. I really challenged our guys, and they answered the call. I’m calling this a big-time defensive effort for us against a really talented team.”

Highland Springs…………17 11 14 17 -- 59

James River…………………17 11 19 18 -- 65

Highland Springs (10-5) – Birchett 0, Coles 29, Vaughan 5, Martin 13, Langley 9, Thompson 2, Waller 1, Jackson 0, Reid 0. Totals: 20 16-25

James River (11-3) – Zegarra 15, Lawhun 7, Brod 0, Deloatch 6, Middleton 0, Bickett 3, Hodges 13, Maye 0, Davis 21. Totals: 19 18-29 65.