James River protects perfect season in boys volleyball with region title win over Cosby

James River kept up its perfect season with a straight-sets win over Cosby in the Class 6A boys volleyball regional title game Tuesday.

It was the third time the two teams had met so far, and the third win for the Rapids (19-0). But coach Michael Blankenbecler said that the Titans’ (16-5) come from behind victory over Ocean Lakes in the semifinals made it clear that the win wouldn’t come easy.

“We know they’re always going to play really well against us, we’re big rivals,” Blankenbecler said. “When we won the first two sets, I told my team, ‘This is what they’ve done before, so we know their coach is telling them how they can still win.’”

Cosby fought hard, edging ahead at several points in the final two sets, but an in-form James River proved too steady for another upset.

Captains Caleb Collins and Luke Ward have led a Titans team that did not enter the season with a ton of experience, and are now heading into the state tournament.

“Overall, we’ve had a really good season,” Titans coach Brandon Ayers said. “We have a lot talent and a lot of good energy, but we have to be able to pull it all together when it matters most.”