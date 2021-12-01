James River pulls ahead of Monacan after first quarter ‘punch in the mouth’

Monacan stormed out of the gate in its first girls basketball game of the season, but James River took the hit then rallied back, claiming a 56-51 home victory on Tuesday night.
Both schools are fielding younger teams, with the Chiefs needing to make up for the loss of two elite players in Jordan Hodges and Sydney Clayton, and Rapids coach Henry Schechter said that game-time experience impacted his players.
“We anticipated the pressure, but until you see it for the first time — sometimes you’ve got to get punched in the mouth one time, and then you’re good to go,” Schechter said.
Junior guard Arshae Jackson powered through for a basket off her own rebound to put up James River’s first points, and, along with sophomore guard Katrina Sholtz, the Rapids stemmed the bleeding.
Monacan led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, and its defense didn’t allow for easy access to the net.
But a free throw from sophomore guard Alisha Whirley at the end of the frame started a nine-point run for the Rapids as their more creative attacks earned them their first lead, capped by a cross-court pass from Jackson to freshman forward Ava King.
Senior guard Lilly Hoy broke the streak with a three-pointer for Monacan, but through the second and third quarters, James River outscored its visitors 28-12.
Schechter said Jackson and Sholtz both gained significant experience as their main ball handlers last season, and that experience is paying off now.
“[Sholtz] works so hard, it was only a matter of time. … She just needed more minutes and a little more confidence,” Schechter said. “And Arshae, she’s quick, she can shoot. She’s our best player out there right now. They stepped right up.”
The Chiefs mounted another attack in the fourth quarter. They showed a variety of shooting options, led by sophomore point guard Amirah Washington, and collected eight points off free throws.
A flurry of shots from Washington and junior forward Caitlyn Rodriguez brought Monacan within three with 15.8 seconds left on the clock, but James River maintained its lead for the win. Jackson recorded the final points of the game from the free throw line.
Jackson, who was an All-Metro honoree last season, said she felt that the young group was playing well together.
“I’m just so happy with this team,” Jackson said. “I want us to grow together, and with a lot of people out, this just showed that we’re coming together as a team.”
Sholtz (21 points) and Jackson (20 points) finished with 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the Rapids. Washington (14 points) and Rodriguez (12 points) led the Chiefs, while Trinity Jones and Mackenzie Swayne both added nine points.
The matchup was a tough start to the season for James River; Monacan went 11-2 last season and concluded its season as the Region 4B runner-up, compared to the Rapids’ 7-6 campaign.
But the win proved that this is a different James River team, and it’s still without its biggest weapon — freshman point guard Lanie Grant.
Grant, a top-ranked prospect who verbally committed to UNC on Thanksgiving, is anticipated to miss the first few weeks of the season due to a lower body injury.
Schechter said Grant brings a lot of confidence to the team and helps take the pressure off of Jackson and Sholtz, but they weren’t too impatient for her return.
“We look forward to having her back, but we don’t want to rush her,” Schechter said. “It’s a long season. We told her this is a marathon. … We’d rather have her back at 100% in the middle or the end of the season when it really matters.”
MONACAN 17 5 8 21 — 51
JAMES RIVER 10 17 11 18 — 56
MON: Amirah Washington 14 pts., Caitlyn Rodriguez 12 pts., Trinity Jones 9 pts., Mackenzie Swayne 9 pts., Lilly Hoy 3 pts., Emily Knabel 2 pts.
JR: Katrina Scholtz 21 pts., Arshae Jackson 20 pts., Ava King 10 pts., Alisha Whirley 5 pts.