James River pulls ahead of Monacan after first quarter ‘punch in the mouth’

Schechter said Jackson and Sholtz both gained significant experience as their main ball handlers last season, and that experience is paying off now.

“[Sholtz] works so hard, it was only a matter of time. … She just needed more minutes and a little more confidence,” Schechter said. “And Arshae, she’s quick, she can shoot. She’s our best player out there right now. They stepped right up.”

The Chiefs mounted another attack in the fourth quarter. They showed a variety of shooting options, led by sophomore point guard Amirah Washington, and collected eight points off free throws.

A flurry of shots from Washington and junior forward Caitlyn Rodriguez brought Monacan within three with 15.8 seconds left on the clock, but James River maintained its lead for the win. Jackson recorded the final points of the game from the free throw line.

Jackson, who was an All-Metro honoree last season, said she felt that the young group was playing well together.

“I’m just so happy with this team,” Jackson said. “I want us to grow together, and with a lot of people out, this just showed that we’re coming together as a team.”