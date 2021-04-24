James River punctuates perfect season with third straight Class 6 boys volleyball title

“We were battling with COVID, trying not to get COVID, injuries and everything like that but we powered through the season,” Pinney said. “We knew we were going to have a tough time coming in here playing those guys, but I’m very proud of everybody.”

The Knights hung close with the Rapids in the first set after James River opened the match on a 6-1 run. Thomas Dale closed the gap in the set, using timely hitting and a few errors from the Rapids, tying the match at 13.

Thomas Dale led by as many as 3 points late in the set before James River took advantage of a serve error and an attack error from the Knights, adding a block from senior outside hitter Drew Barfield and Pinney and an ace from senior Mac Swineford to take a 1-point lead.

The 4-point swing forced a timeout from Knights coach Josh Forbes, but they never led again in the opening set.

“[The] slow start in the first set really got the jitters out, we just started doing a little bit of what we wanted to do, coming in with the game plan.” Forbes said of the first set. “We couldn’t string it all together, they pass great and they put pressure on us. … it was just us executing and lack thereof.”