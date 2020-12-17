James River's Kameron Simmonds commits to play soccer at Tennessee

James River High girls soccer player Kameron Simmonds has committed to play for Tennessee.

The Rapids went 16-2 en route to a Class 6, Region B title in 2019, Simmonds' freshman season. That year, Simmonds (Class of 2022) played center back for James River, but her more natural position is forward, said Rapids coach Ian Stowe. If there's a season this spring, the plan is to play Simmonds up front, Stowe said.

Simmonds was voted the Region 6B player of the year, a rare feat for a freshman, and earned first team all-state honors. She scored five goals and added an assist.

"She's got a nice, calming presence on the ball," Stowe said. "Obviously, she's got speed and athleticism."

Stowe said Simmonds' club team, Richmond United, has a good relationship with the Volunteers' coaching staff -- and a handful of its players have gone on to compete in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols went 9-6-3 in 2019.

• Glen Allen’s Jordan Greenhow tweeted that he will play football at Virginia Tech.