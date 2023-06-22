When James River standout Lanie Grant arrived to the first game in the FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship she was nervous, but once she got onto the court, it all disappeared.

"Once we started warming up it kind of all just disappeared, it was just like any other game, but obviously on a bigger scale, with USA across my chest," she said. "There were higher stakes, but those are the moments that I’ve dreamed of."

Grant is no stranger to pressure, and went on to help the team throughout the different games by averaging 11 points, two rebounds and three assists, and secured the lead for Team USA in the FIBA championship against Canada.

With two minutes left in the final, Grant found an opening for her third 3-pointer that would extend the 14 point lead to 17, leaving Canada with a large gap to fill in the dying minutes of the game. That is when she knew, she was bringing home gold.

"Obviously that was a big blow with only a little bit of time left for Canada," the point guard said. "I looked over at one of my teammates and I just started smiling and it hit me in that moment that, ‘we’re about to win a gold medal.’ I will remember that forever, just that one single look."

Canada was not able to come back from the shot, with the United States capturing the win, 79-59.

This is the fourth consecutive title that USA has won at the FIBA event, and seventh overall.

"It’s just amazing that fact that 12 girls came together in just a short amount of time, and we walked away medalists," she said.

Now, the North Carolina commit is back home and plans to enjoy the moment with her family and friends that helped her through her journey, one she hopes will continue.

"Unforgettable, I’m going to remember that for my entire life," she said.

