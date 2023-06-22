When James River standout Lanie Grant arrived to the first game in the FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship she was nervous, but once she got onto the court, it all disappeared.
"Once we started warming up it kind of all just disappeared, it was just like any other game, but obviously on a bigger scale, with USA across my chest," she said. "There were higher stakes, but those are the moments that I’ve dreamed of."
James River's Lanie Grant competes with the U.S. U16 National Team.
USA Basketball
Grant is no stranger to pressure, and went on to help the team throughout the different games by averaging 11 points, two rebounds and three assists, and secured the lead for Team USA in the FIBA championship against Canada.
With two minutes left in the final, Grant found an opening for her third 3-pointer that would extend the 14 point lead to 17, leaving Canada with a large gap to fill in the dying minutes of the game. That is when she knew, she was bringing home gold.
"Obviously that was a big blow with only a little bit of time left for Canada," the point guard said. "I looked over at one of my teammates and I just started smiling and it hit me in that moment that, ‘we’re about to win a gold medal.’ I will remember that forever, just that one single look."
Canada was not able to come back from the shot, with the United States capturing the win, 79-59.
This is the fourth consecutive title that USA has won at the FIBA event, and seventh overall.
"It’s just amazing that fact that 12 girls came together in just a short amount of time, and we walked away medalists," she said.
Now, the North Carolina commit is back home and plans to enjoy the moment with her family and friends that helped her through her journey, one she hopes will continue.
"Unforgettable, I’m going to remember that for my entire life," she said.
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players hold up the trophy after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Independence goalie Scarlett Thompson blocks a shot during the Class 5 championship game against Freeman in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman fans cheer for the girl’s lacrosse team during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Audrey Jones reaches for the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Grace Moore defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Ella Davis defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Bridget Wilson shoots the ball against Independence during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Luke Smyers delivers during the Region 5C semifinal against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH