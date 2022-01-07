Javellana-Turner duo leads No. 5 Cosby girls basketball past No. 4 Monacan

When Kaelin Smith hit a half-court, buzzer-beating heave to end the first quarter of her first game back from a torn ACL, you knew it was Cosby's night.
Smith finished with 5 points as part of a strong supporting cast to augment the star duo of Ilah Javellana and Sydney Turner, and the Titans' girls basketball team took down host Monacan 58-49 Thursday night.
"We're kind of easing her back in, playing her here and there," Cosby coach Chris Hartman said of Smith, a sophomore guard. "That got everybody on the bench excited, it was great for her first game back to be able to contribute."
Smith's wild shot punctuated a high-scoring first quarter in which the Chiefs (4-3, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10) led by as many as 5 behind the hard-nosed paint play of junior forward MacKenzie Swayne, who finished with a triple-double in points (13), rebounds (11) and steals (10).
But with the aid of some key shots from sharpshooting sophomore Ellie Talley (9 points), Javellana (14 points) and Turner (12 points) helped the Titans (4-3, No. 5 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10) take control.
"They're awesome, they're my two experienced players, they've been starters for the last two years and we really rely on them," Hartman said of Javellana, a crafty senior guard with standout handles and court vision, and Turner, a physical junior forward who excels at driving downhill but can spread the floor with a smooth jumper as well.
"They're the two that were ready for a game like this, and they executed and performed well. That's what we expect of them and they answered the call tonight."
The duo has played together since AAU ball in middle school.
"We've known each other for a bit, we have that chemistry going on," Javellana said of her relationship with Turner.
Titans freshman Jenaya Gallardo hit a 3 to make it 18-15 Cosby with a couple minutes left in the first period, and the Titans never trailed again.
"We just had to slow it down, set our plays, settle down," said Javellana, who shook a few defenders with nifty crossovers and always seemed to know when to slow the pace.
"I think the nerves were there coming into the game, Monacan's a great team, always been a great program."
Defensively, the Titans frustrated the Chiefs with a compact 2-3 zone that kept Monacan from making entry passes to its star senior post players Emily Knabel (6-foot, 6 points) and Linden Madison (6-2, 8 points).
Cosby doesn't normally play a lot of zone, but employed the scheme last-minute upon learning the Chiefs would be missing a couple key guards for the game.
"We thought we were going to play man-to-man, but [Monacan coach Larry Starr] had some guards out tonight, so he played a big lineup," Hartman said. "We felt like our best chance was playing a 2-3, packing it in and making sure we rebounded."
Javellana said closing the gaps and communicating on defense helped her Titans jump passing lanes to deny Madison and Knabel the ball.
Crafty left-handed junior guard Caitlyn Rodriguez (9 points, 6 rebounds) was too often forced to create shots, and Madison was too often pushed out to the perimeter for a Monacan offense that hung around and got as close as 34-30 on a third-quarter transition layup by freshman Lila Donnelly (8 points).
But the short-handed Chiefs never really found their rhythm, and the Titans put the outcome to rest with a 13-6 run to begin the fourth quarter keyed by Turner, Javellana and a couple buckets in the paint by junior forward Sydney Cameron (6 points).
Senior guard Lilly Hoy added 5 points for Monacan.
-------------------------------------------------------------
Cosby 23 8 11 16 - 58
Monacan 17 5 14 13 - 49
Cos - E. Talley 9, Shepherd 3, Newton 2, Javellana 14, Cameron 6, Bullock 3, Turner 12, Gallardo 3, Smith 5, Mabie 1; Mon - Knabel 6, Donelly 8, Swayne 13, Hoy 5, Rodriguez 9, Madison 8.
