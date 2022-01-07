Javellana-Turner duo leads No. 5 Cosby girls basketball past No. 4 Monacan

"They're awesome, they're my two experienced players, they've been starters for the last two years and we really rely on them," Hartman said of Javellana, a crafty senior guard with standout handles and court vision, and Turner, a physical junior forward who excels at driving downhill but can spread the floor with a smooth jumper as well.

"They're the two that were ready for a game like this, and they executed and performed well. That's what we expect of them and they answered the call tonight."

The duo has played together since AAU ball in middle school.

"We've known each other for a bit, we have that chemistry going on," Javellana said of her relationship with Turner.

Titans freshman Jenaya Gallardo hit a 3 to make it 18-15 Cosby with a couple minutes left in the first period, and the Titans never trailed again.

"We just had to slow it down, set our plays, settle down," said Javellana, who shook a few defenders with nifty crossovers and always seemed to know when to slow the pace.

"I think the nerves were there coming into the game, Monacan's a great team, always been a great program."