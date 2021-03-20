Jay Woolfolk's three interceptions, two for touchdowns, help Benedictine roll past St. Christopher's

“I give big thanks to Coach [Kevin] Coles to forming me into a DB,” he said. “I came in thinking I was going to be a quarterback, but he wanted me as a safety or a corner when I came in as a ninth-grader.”

Woolfolk also gave kudos to Benedictine’s defensive line, which lost highly recruited Joel Starlings to an ankle injury in the third quarter. Lilly said the coaching staff wasn’t happy with how the line played against Trinity Episcopal and challenged them this week.

“[The coaches] tell us to play, react, don’t think too much,” said lineman Dylan Faniel, who was in on eight tackles and had a sack. “And then we’ve got the secondary. They’re going to give us more time because they’re clamping stuff.”

Said Woolfolk: “They get pressure on the quarterback. Quarterbacks don’t like pressure at all. I know myself. Once they get pressure, some balls go off anywhere, and that’s when we take advantage of it.”

On offense, Woolfolk got a lot of first-half pressure from a host of St. Christopher’s defenders, including Trent Hendrick (13 tackles), Harrison Wood (12) and Joe Sullivan (7). He was sacked several times.