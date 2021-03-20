Jay Woolfolk's three interceptions, two for touchdowns, help Benedictine roll past St. Christopher's

Jay Woolfolk says there are no clever nicknames to describe Benedictine’s secondary. So maybe just opportunistic will have to do.
The Cadets have intercepted 10 passes in three games this season. They got four — three by Woolfolk, who returned two for touchdowns — on Saturday as No. 2 Benedictine rolled past No. 9 St. Christopher’s 45-7 at St. Christopher’s.
The first three possessions for St. Christopher’s (1-1) ended with picks. Woolfolk had two, returning one 29 yards for a TD, and Henry Dolan had one in the end zone.
Dolan, an All-Metro defensive back last season, has returned one for a TD this year. He had five interceptions last year.
“We’ve got good players back there,” Benedictine coach Greg Lilly said.
Woolfolk, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, is a two-sport UVA recruit better known as a quarterback and a baseball player.
“Jay can go play college football on offense and on defense, and in baseball,” Lilly said. “Jay is the best athlete we’ve had at Benedictine in the 16 years I’ve been there.”
Woolfolk already has six interceptions. He goes against Benedictine receivers Dillon Tennyson (UVA preferred walk-on) and Leon Haughton, who has several Power Five offers, in practice and said “they make me better every single defensive day we have.”
“I give big thanks to Coach [Kevin] Coles to forming me into a DB,” he said. “I came in thinking I was going to be a quarterback, but he wanted me as a safety or a corner when I came in as a ninth-grader.”
Woolfolk also gave kudos to Benedictine’s defensive line, which lost highly recruited Joel Starlings to an ankle injury in the third quarter. Lilly said the coaching staff wasn’t happy with how the line played against Trinity Episcopal and challenged them this week.
“[The coaches] tell us to play, react, don’t think too much,” said lineman Dylan Faniel, who was in on eight tackles and had a sack. “And then we’ve got the secondary. They’re going to give us more time because they’re clamping stuff.”
Said Woolfolk: “They get pressure on the quarterback. Quarterbacks don’t like pressure at all. I know myself. Once they get pressure, some balls go off anywhere, and that’s when we take advantage of it.”
On offense, Woolfolk got a lot of first-half pressure from a host of St. Christopher’s defenders, including Trent Hendrick (13 tackles), Harrison Wood (12) and Joe Sullivan (7). He was sacked several times.
Woolfolk was 6 of 9 passing for 131 yards and an 11-yard TD to Haughton. Tennyson had three catches for 71 yards. David Ngendakuriyo had 101 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Gary Seigler’s 39-yard field goal gave Benedictine a 17-0 lead with 1:52 left in the first half. The Saints got a long kickoff return from Nikkos Kovanes (three returns for 131 yards) and scored with 53 seconds left when Mac Grant hauled in Joshua Powell’s 18-yard pass over two defenders.
The second half was all Benedictine (3-0). Woolfolk capped the scoring by taking the last interception 60 yards for a TD.
“There’s no one more coachable on the team than Jay. There are kids just as coachable as Jay,” Lilly said.
“One of our big focuses this season is honoring the memory of Coach [John] Fogarty, [a Benedictine administrator, teacher and coach who died in December]. Coach always talked about humility. We’ve got some good players who are humble enough to be coached, and I think that’s a big deal.”
Benedictine 14 3 14 14 — 45
St. Christopher’s 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bene — Dolan 1 run (Seigler kick)
Bene — Woolfolk 29 interception return (Seigler kick)
Bene — FG 39 Seigler
StC — Grant 18 pass from Powell (Slokker kick)
Bene — Ngendakuriyo 11 run (Seigler kick))
Bene — Haughton 11 pass from Woolfolk (Seigler kick)
Bene — Dolan 1 run (Seigler kick)
Bene — Woolfolk 60 interception return (Seigler kick)
Rushing
Bene — Ngendakuriyo 19-101, Dolan 13-36, Woolfolk 10-22, Mosweta 1-1; StC — Hendrick 4-23, Sullivan 4-22, Kovanes 8-17, Powell 6- minus-1, Wood 1- minus-1.
Passing
Bene — Woolfolk 6-9-131-0-1; StC — Powell 7-22-64-4-1
Receiving
Bene — Tennyson 3-71, Dolan 1-32, Shaw 1-17, Haughton 1-11; StC — Greene 3-35, Grant 1-18, Thompson 3-11
