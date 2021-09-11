Jaylen Burton's heroics lead No. 9 Hermitage past No. 5 Patrick Henry in overtime thriller

But Burton engineered an 11-play scoring drive in the final minutes of the half, with lots of help from his primary target, receiver Jhakiri Bolden (7 catches, 96 yards). That drive ended in a 12-yard TD pass from Burton to running back Jeremiah Coney, and the Panthers took a 13-12 lead into the break.

That score held until early in the fourth quarter, when Burton showed off his escapability on a vital third-and-13 at the PH 43. A great thrower on the run, Burton eluded defenders to fire a pretty 40-yard bomb to Bolden. Coney plunged in from 3 yards out to make it 20-12.

But just five plays later, Green got loose off right tackle and ran 45 yards untouched to the house. Allen found Jayden Mines just over the left pylon for the 2-point conversion to knot things at 20-all.

Behind Coney and Burton, Hermitage marched 79 yards in 12 plays as the clock wound down, setting up a field goal to win it from the 14-yard line.

As the kick sailed wide left, the Patriots sideline exploded, and Panther heads sank into hands in the stands and all over the field.