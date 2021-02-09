Jermaine Coston beats buzzer to send No. 4 Thomas Dale boys to regional finals

After a night when the Thomas Dale and James River boys basketball teams chipped away at each other, a last-second shot seemed like the most natural conclusion to the Class 6, Region A semifinal at Thomas Dale.
James River drew the score even at 37. Following a timeout with 3.8 seconds remaining, Donavan Means got the ball to Stevan Henry. Under pressure from Rapids teammates Neal Hill and Pierce Boerner, Henry found wide-open teammate Jermaine Coston.
Coston elbowed his way into the paint, then popped a shot over 6-foot-8 Cole Grubbs. The basket beat the buzzer to secure a 39-37 Knights win.
The points were Coston’s only of the game.
“Overall, it was a good team win,” Thomas Dale coach Keyode Rogers said. “We could go down the list and name everybody if we got down to it.”
Neither team gave the other much breathing room. Although James River (4-4) grabbed an early lead, Thomas Dale (6-0) rallied behind point guard Miles Phillips — who recorded 12 of his 14 points in the first half — to establish a 19-14 lead of its own at halftime.
Both teams capitalized on their opponents’ stumbles.
The Rapids took advantage of their height advantage, with the 6-foot-6 Hill inserting himself between Knights shots and their net.
Zakari McQueen responded with a 4-point play to cut the Rapids’ deficit to 1. Then teammate Miles Johnson collected a steal in the Knights’ end.
But Thomas Dale benefitted from multiple shooters converting on field goals while Phillips drew the attention of the James River defense.
Rogers commended the team’s defensive effort, saying it fed its offensive production.
“The blessing that I have is that we have a really solid point guard in [Phillips] and [Henry], so when one gets going, we can get the ball in his hands,” Rogers said.
Lewis had 10 points for the Knights.
Grubbs led the Rapids with 12 points. Hill, Boerner and McQueen had 7.
Like every team, Thomas Dale faced a quick window getting its players ready for the regular season. The team faces another quick turnaround in the postseason, playing in the region final Wednesday night — a fact Rogers didn’t share with his team until after Tuesday night’s win.
“Our AD told me before the game that our game with be tomorrow instead of Thursday, so I wanted to make sure our guys stayed focused on the task at hand tonight,” Rogers said. “After they calmed down a bit, I let them know, hey, we have to do this again tomorrow, so we can be happy, but we can’t celebrate yet.”
James River 10 4 8 15 — 37
Thomas Dale 9 10 10 10 — 39
JR: Cole Grubbs 12, Neal Hill 7, Pierce Boerner 7, Zakari McQueen 7, Miles Johnson 2, Aurelio Babbit 2
TD: Miles Phillips 14, Kylon Lewis 10, Donovan Means 5, Stevan Henry 4, Shamus Jones 4, Jermaine Coston 2