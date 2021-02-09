Jermaine Coston beats buzzer to send No. 4 Thomas Dale boys to regional finals

After a night when the Thomas Dale and James River boys basketball teams chipped away at each other, a last-second shot seemed like the most natural conclusion to the Class 6, Region A semifinal at Thomas Dale.

James River drew the score even at 37. Following a timeout with 3.8 seconds remaining, Donavan Means got the ball to Stevan Henry. Under pressure from Rapids teammates Neal Hill and Pierce Boerner, Henry found wide-open teammate Jermaine Coston.

Coston elbowed his way into the paint, then popped a shot over 6-foot-8 Cole Grubbs. The basket beat the buzzer to secure a 39-37 Knights win.

The points were Coston’s only of the game.

“Overall, it was a good team win,” Thomas Dale coach Keyode Rogers said. “We could go down the list and name everybody if we got down to it.”

Neither team gave the other much breathing room. Although James River (4-4) grabbed an early lead, Thomas Dale (6-0) rallied behind point guard Miles Phillips — who recorded 12 of his 14 points in the first half — to establish a 19-14 lead of its own at halftime.

Both teams capitalized on their opponents’ stumbles.