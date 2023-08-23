Hailing from Angola, the first enslaved Africans to land in English North America arrived at present-day Hampton in 1619. More than 400 years later, the John Marshall High boys and girls basketball teams are preparing to embark on a congruent journey in reverse.

Under the guidance of Vincent Tucker, president of the William Tucker 1624 Society, the Justices on Friday will travel to Hampton to meet and learn the origin story of the Tucker family, descendants of those first enslaved Angolans to set foot on North American soil.

That historic perspective will inform the subsequent trip to Angola, beginning on Saturday and lasting through Sept. 5, during which Jayem coaches and players will engage in charitable work and community engagement, including the dispersion of gear donated by Adidas, meet local dignitaries and compete in an exhibition in conjunction with the Angolan Basketball Federation.

John Marshall boys, girls basketball teams to visit Angola with historic Tucker family On a morning that John Marshall boys basketball coach Ty White was officially honored in the school's library as the Naismith National Coach of the Year, Jayem administrators and supporters announced that the Justices' girls and boys teams will take a historic trip to Angola at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

“It will open their eyes a little bit, give them an opportunity to see the world beyond the city of Richmond,” Justices coach and Naismith national boys high school coach of the year Ty White said of what he hopes his student-athletes will take from the trip, the first time on a plane and or out of the country for many of them.

“It’s beyond their limitations, just knowing that there’s more in this world than just Richmond.”

Teams to arrive in southern Africa on Monday: In preparation for the journey, John Marshall basketball players on Tuesday afternoon gathered in the school’s media center along with White, Tucker, Principal Monica Murray, girls basketball coach Virgil Burton, Director of Athletics Danyelle Smith, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Neil Breslin Jr., executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Angola.

Murray discussed logistics such as passports, vaccinations, appropriate attire, currency changeover and the flight itinerary, which includes a 9-hour layover in the middle of a two-day trip. The teams will depart Richmond on Saturday and arrive in Angola on Monday.

The relationship between Fairfax and the Tuckers helped lay the groundwork for the trip, and the former lieutenant governor has funded the entire enterprise.

Breslin Jr. has through extensive relationships with dignitaries in Angola laid the path upon which the Justices will travel.

“We have some exciting news for the city of Richmond, for Virginia, for the United States,” Murray said during comments which opened a press conference from the school on Tuesday, framing her student-athletes as ambassadors of Richmond.

“On Friday, we will begin our journey from Richmond to Angola. As we travel as a team of ambassadors, leaving here in Richmond and beginning in Hampton, to understand our history as it is connected to the Tucker family.”

Conversations with Tucker family resulted in idea for trip: Administrators at Jayem met the Tucker family while preparing for the state basketball tournament earlier this year. Fairfax purchased suits, tailored by Norfolk-based Verrandall Tucker, that the Justices wore to states.

Through conversations with the Tucker family and in conjunction with Fairfax, the idea to send both teams top Angola was born.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to have young scholars with us to experience a part of history that they’ve only heard portions of,” Vincent Tucker said.

“To go there, see what happened there prior to 1619 and how they lived. ... We’re looking forward to a wonderful journey, learning together.”

Breslin has lived in Angola for 20 years and received the Tucker family there on three different occasions. He recalled the excitement of his own early trips to Africa when he was a teenager and told the players assembled around him that he hopes to be a resource of guidance for them during their stay before sharing a few phrases in Portuguese, the official language of Angola.

Murray said Fairfax has over the last four to five years “adopted” the Justices’ basketball program.

“It’s a joy and a privilege to be here with these amazing young scholars on the eve of a life-changing journey that they’re going to go on,” Fairfax said before thanking the John Marshall community, namely Murray, Smith, Burton and White, in addition to the Tucker family.

“It’s going to be something that’s really 404 years in the making.”

