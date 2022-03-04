John Marshall boys alley-oop their way past East Rockingham and VHSL's all-time leading scorer Tyler Nickel in state quarterfinals

A couple minutes into the fourth quarter of Friday's boys Class 2 quarterfinal at Huguenot High between John Marshall and East Rockingham, Justices sophomore guard Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr. tossed an alley-oop off the backboard to junior wing and top recruit Dennis Parker Jr.

Parker flushed home the slam with a smile to make it 78-36 John Marshall, and that was the game in a microcosm for coach Ty White's loaded Jayem outfit, the Class 2 champions in 2020 before Richmond Public Schools canceled winter sports for the 2020-21 season amid the pandemic.

The Justices dominated in such convincing fashion largely thanks to a collective defensive effort against East Rockingham star Tyler Nickel, a senior forward who is committed to North Carolina.

Nickel became the VHSL's all-time leading scorer earlier this month when he passed Gates City's Mac McClung with his 2,802nd career point.

Nickel plays AAU ball on White's Team Loaded squad during the offseason, so he's friends with much of the John Marshall team. The Justices threw multiple bodies at Nickel throughout the contest, forcing him to defer to teammates and wearing out the versatile big.

"We tried to wear him down, a guy like Tyler, you're not going to completely shut him down, you just want to limit his touches as much as possible," White said. "He's the all-time leading scorer for a reason."

Nickel received a standing ovation from both benches and fanbases upon exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

"Tyler's an unbelievable person who comes from an unbelievable family, he's what high school basketball is about," White said.

Nickel hit a smooth 3-pointer off the dribble from the left wing early in the first period to give the Eagles an 8-3 lead.

But Jayem put the clamps on defensively after the Eagles' initial surge as the Justices drumline and stomping cheerleaders filled the gym with rolling thunder.

East Rockingham hung around for a period but, after a 16-16 tie, Parker Jr. threw down a transition dunk to make it 22-16 with 6 minutes to go till halftime.

That turned the volume up in the gym and initiated a 28-6 run, and John Marshall went into the break up 44-22 with the Eagles firmly in the rear-view mirror.

"Attention to detail, to being a lot more active and aggressive," White said of the turnaround following East Rockingham's early spurt.

Parker Jr. showed off his silky offensive acumen all night, scoring off the dribble and catch, in the post and midrange, on the perimeter and in the lane to put up a seemingly effortless 26 points.

Junior 6-5 guard Steve Stinson, finally healthy after battling a slew of injuries early in the season, displayed a similarly versatile offensive skillset with an array of physical put-backs and drives plus a trio of 3-pointers. He finished with a game-high 29 points.

Malachi Dark, a physical 6-7 forward, finished with 8 points, he and Stinson controlled the paint against an undersized East Rockingham team outside the 6-7 Nickel.

"They [Stinson and Dark] were extremely good, Steve Stinson has been doing it, he's finally healthy and showing why he is who he is," White said.

When asked what his Justices need to improve on to follow through all the way to another Class 2 crown, White said they simply need to be an optimally consistent version of themselves.

"We've just got to be consistent, playing 32 minutes," he said.

John Marshall advanced to play the winner of Central Woodstock vs. Greensville County in next week's Class 2 semifinals.

---------------------------------------------------------------

East Rockingham 11 11 11 24 - 57

John Marshall 14 30 23 24 - 91

ER - Williams 5, Austin III 5, Keyes 8, Nickel 26, Shifflett 5, Landes 5, Hicks 3. Totals: 18 13-15 57

JM - Thompson Jr. 5, Cordes 3, Bailey 6, Robertson 8, Brown Russell 3, Parker Jr. 26, K. Hill 2, M. Hill 1, Dark 8, Stinson 29. Totals: 38 5-11 91

3-point goals - ER: Keyes 2, Nickel 2, Williams, Austin, Landes, Hicks; JM: Cordes, Thompson Jr., Robertson 2, Brown Russell, Parker Jr. 2, Stinson 3.