The show goes on.

Both of John Marshall’s basketball teams put on big performances for packed stands at Huguenot High on Friday.

The night began with the girls team taking on the Strasburg Rams. The Justices came out strong, leading 34-15 at the half. A spirited second-half effort by the Rams wasn't enough to make a difference, and the final margin was 61-42.

The Rams were led by standout junior Macy Smith. She is a crafty and aggressive ball handler, and the Justices knew coming into this game that she was the player to look out for.

“We knew that Strasburg was gonna be a tough team,” said coach Virgil Burton. “Smith is a handful, but we contained her early on and used our size to get some easy buckets, so it worked in our favor.”

The Justices focused on their size advantage, but when it came down to the final quarter, size was not the only factor in coming out with a win. Keeping a strong mentality was also key. Jaedyn Cook, a standout player and captain for the Justices, noticed it was time for the team to regroup.

“The job wasn’t done,” she said. “We needed to stay consistent”.

Getting back to their mentality helped the Justices secure their spot in the state semifinals.

The second game of the night proved why the John Marshall boys are ranked No. 1 in the country, as they put on a show, also against Strasburg.

Right from the start, it was evident that the Justices were going to run away with a win. The Justices were up 21-9 after the first quarter. They held the Rams to a scoreless third quarter and came out with a hefty 98-27 win.

Being No. 1 in the country comes with certain expectations. There is a lot of pressure to maintain that status. That's something that coach Ty White said motivates his players to work hard to achieve success.

“These guys know that the job is not finished,” he said. “They’re still working hard every day in practice, and it’s leading over to the games.”

The players are aware of what it means to hold this status, but they stay focused and take things one game at a time.

“We stay level-headed and go out and execute,” says Jason Rivera. The senior had an excellent night, proving to be a strong force on both sides of the ball.

Latrell Allmond highlighted how hard work and strong relationships help the team to be successful. The 6-foot-8 freshman played an incredible game, leading the team with 21 points.

“We work hard and prepare for every team no matter what, and get it done,” he said. “We pray together as a family before every game and that plays a big part, too."