After a brief and humbling stint at the nation’s lowly No. 2 spot, MaxPreps on Monday moved John Marshall boys basketball back into the No. 1 slot atop their national rankings.

The switch comes after the previous No. 1 team, which also hails from Virginia, Paul VI (Chantilly), lost to Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 75-68 last week, the second loss of the season for the Panthers.

Duncanville (Texas, 29-1) moved up one spot to No. 2, and Paul VI dropped to No. 3.

At the beginning of the season, MaxPreps national basketball editor Jordan Divens had the Justices right outside his Top 25 rankings.

“So we actually missed on them as a Top 25 team to start the season, but by early December they were on our radar as a team that was really good,” Divens said.

Then came the Chick-fil-A Classic, an elite high school tournament held in South Carolina in late December.

There, Jayem truly began turning heads from a national standpoint, winning the competition for the first time with victories over strong programs like North Carolina’s Greensboro Day School (65-53), Florida’s Columbus High (50-47) and Georgia’s Wheeler High (68-55).

“They have everything you could want from a top high school basketball team,” said Divens, who first saw Jayem live at the Chick-fil-A Classic.

“They have the unity as a team, the chemistry. No player is above the team, they kind of take turns. Whoever has the hot hand that day kind of just goes, which I love about them.”

Divens said the wins over Columbus and Wheeler proved that Jayem can beat anyone in the country. Miami-based Columbus is the No. 10 team nationally in MaxPreps’ latest rankings.

John Marshall was briefly leapfrogged by Paul VI due to strength of schedule, Divens said. But the Panthers’ loss to Sidwell Friends opened the door for the Justices to reclaim the state and nation’s top spot. Divens thinks, if the Justices and Panthers played 10 times, the series would be “pretty close.”

John Marshall is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in MaxPreps’ rankings.

“Their roster is just filled with a bunch of kids who aren’t necessarily five-star kids that would pop off the page at you, but they’re a bunch of kids who can really play basketball,” Divens said.

“I don’t see a team in high school basketball that they wouldn’t be able to compete with and potentially knock off any given night.”

From an individual standpoint, Divens said that freshman forward Latrell Allmond, who has been invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team mini camp, is set to be an All-American and might be the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2026.

Against Columbus, Allmond matched up with Explorers’ star sophomore Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer and one of the country’s top recruits. Divens has seen Boozer play about seven times this year, and said Allmond gave him more trouble than anyone.

“Allmond gave him fits, and for a freshman to be able to do that against arguably the best player in high school basketball is eye-opening,” he said, lauding not only Allmond’s ability to score in the post, but also his rebounding and defensive presence.

Senior wing and N.C. State recruit Dennis Parker Jr. can fill up the state sheet without having to dominate the ball. Divens thinks he has a good chance to be a contributor in the Wolfpack’s rotation as a freshman.

“He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective and make an impact on the game,” Divens said of Parker Jr., the reigning All-Metro player of the year.

“He can pick and chose his spots and let his teammates work as well. That is a special characteristic in a star player for a team.”

Senior wing Jason Rivera has elite court vision and versatility, Divens called him “one of the most underrated players in all of high school basketball, without a doubt.”

“Because he can do so many different things,” Divens said of Rivera, a 6-7 wing/guard hybrid who had 18 rebounds in the victory over Wheeler.

“He just fills it up, he does whatever the team needs and he doesn’t need to score to be effective. If he doesn’t go to a high-major team, he’s going to be a steal for a mid-major. He’s such a great player.”

And the junior backcourt duo of Dominique Bailey and Redd Thompson Jr. are both pivotal “glue guys.”

“The difference between them and a lot of other teams is they don’t have a drop-off in their starting five. They’ve got five guys who they trust. It doesn’t matter who’s game it is, it might be somebody different every night, which makes them special,” Divens said.

“Everybody knows their role on that team. They have guys that are willing to do the dirty work too. That’s something that really separates them from some other teams, is that they have those defined roles.”

The Justices (23-0) destroyed Prince Edward County (Farmville) 124-41 on Tuesday in the Region 2A quarterfinals. Coach Ty White’s team will next host Thomas Jefferson (12-11) in the region semifinals on Thursday. The winner of that game will play Brunswick or Greensville County in Friday’s region championship.

So long as John Marshall takes care of business and wins its third Class 2 championship in as many seasons, Divens said the Justices have a good chance to finish the season as the nation’s No. 1 high school basketball team.

