John Marshall boys cook Greensville with pressure, advance to Class 2 state final; Jayem girls fall in semis

John Marshall’s Damon “Redd” Thompson Jr. had a Greensville ball handler trapped in no man’s land near the sideline and midcourt.

With no dribble, no way out and no outlet available, the desperation strategy became throwing it off Thompson’s legs. He was ready for that tactic, catching the ball and then drawing a foul.

If you can handle Jayem’s pressure – and talent and depth and height – you stand a chance. Not many teams in the state can match all of those things, whether it’s Class 2 (state’s second-lowest enrollments, where JM resides) or Class 6.

Greensville couldn’t on Monday, getting overwhelmed with turnovers and scoring blitzes in transition as John Marshall took another step toward another state title with a 92-53 victory in the Class 2 boys semifinals at Huguenot High.

Jayem will be seeking its third state crown in five years when it plays Radford in the Class 2 championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Siegel Center. Had COVID not kept the Justices off the floor last season, they would almost certainly being playing for their fourth title during that span (most of the title-winning team in 2020 would have returned).

John Marshall’s girls didn’t fare quite as well in its state semifinal, falling behind by 17 in the first quarter in a 64-46 loss at Luray.

The boys (21-4), who take on some high-caliber teams from other states early in the season, have won their past eight games by 18, 33, 32, 49, 34, 44, 34 and 39 points. They beat Greensville (15-3) in the region final 85-41 and got a similar result Monday by generating 27 turnovers – 18 in the first half.

“That’s normal,” said 6-foot-6 junior forward Steve Stinson, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. “It’s like a dog mentality. We’re not going to end until we get the ball. Pressure, pressure, pressure.”

Jayem coach Ty White utilizes a variety of pressing defenses and traps. He rolls in a lot of fresh players, including sophomore Dominique Bailey, whose anticipation and hustle led to several steals.

“It’s one of the best ways to play,” Thompson said. “Always moving, always fun.”

Thompson, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, is fun to watch. The son of former Virginia State standout Damon “Redd” Thompson, a CIAA Hall of Famer in football football, he can get after it on defense, drive and dish to teammates, and make deep 3-pointers.

With the clock winding down in the first quarter and Jayem seemingly setting up for a final shot against a zone, Thompson looked back to White for instructions. “Shoot it,” White said, so Thompson launched and made about a 30-footer with 33 seconds left. The Justices scored 4 more points before the end of the quarter.

Thompson had 12 points in the first half and finished with 14 and three assists.

“He can score in bunches,” White said.

So, too, can Dennis Parker Jr. and Stinson, both of whom are being recruited by VCU and coach Mike Rhoades, who was in the stands watching Monday.

Parker, a 6-6 junior guard and top 100 prospect with plenty of high major offers, had 14 points and seven rebounds. Reggie Robertson gave JM another 14-point scorer.

Stinson played at Trinity Episcopal as a freshman and got in one game there as a sophomore during COVID (he was able to play a lot in AAU). He transferred to John Marshall but missed about the first quarter of this season with abdominal and knee issues.

Since returning, he’s given the Justices a “do-it-all guy,” White said. “Inside, outside, whatever the team needs.”

He did most of his work inside against Greensville, though White said Stinson is a small forward who can really shoot.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what I can be,” said Stinson, who also is being recruited by Virginia Tech, among others.

Greensville 10 8 17 18 -- 53

John Marshall 21 22 25 24 -- 92

Greensville – Wilkins 2, Franklin 9, Walton 25, Stephens 8, Richardson 7, Rodgers 2.

John Marshall – Cordes Jr. 9, Thompson Jr. 14, Moore 2, Bailey 5, Robertson 14, Parker Jr. 14, Hill 4, Dark 8, Stinson 20, Johnson 2.

Girls

Luray 64, John Marshall 46: Visiting Jayem fell behind 21-4 after the first quarter. The Justices trimmed the deficit to 11 in the third quarter, but Luray, behind Emilee Weakley’s 33 points, stopped the push and regained its lead.

“We fought back,” John Marshall coach Virgil Burton said. “They depended heavily on their leader [Weakley]. She’s a good basketball player. … She’s got a high-motor drive.

“She’s a lot to handle.”

Jaedyn Cook led JM with 11 points. MiAngel Harris added 10.

Luray is 26-2 and will play for its third straight state championship (won the title in 2021). Region A champ John Marshall finished 17-7.

“I expected to compete for a state championship because I knew I had the absolute right pieces in place,” Burton said. “I know sometimes that’s what you’re supposed to say as a coach, that’s supposed to be a goal, but it’s a reality, too.

“We were in position to compete for a state championship. We just fell short.”

Burton expects to have most of his roster back next season. He loses Harris, a senior guard, but has Cook, a 6-3 junior who has committed to Old Dominion.

“We will continue to work,” he said. “We will continue to grow and develop. And we’ll be back.”