On a morning that John Marshall boys basketball coach Ty White was officially honored in the school's library as the Naismith National Coach of the Year, Jayem administrators and supporters on Thursday announced that the Justices' girls and boys teams will take a historic trip to Angola at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

The trip will be in conjunction with the Tucker family, Hampton residents descended from the first enslaved Africans in English North America, who came from Angola.

The William Tucker 1624 Society conducts research into the life of William Tucker and his descendants. William Tucker is documented as the first child of African descent born to the parents of Antoney and Isabell, and baptized in 1624.

One of the members of the family is a tailor based in Norfolk who outfitted the Justices with the matching suits they wore to the Siegel Center.

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax purchased those suits for the team, and will help fund the historic trip for which he said Sen. Mark Warner is already working on securing passports.

Del. Lamont Bagby was also present, and JM principal Monica Murray spoke, lauding the impact both the girls and boys basketball teams have had on the Northside community. John Marshall's theme for the 2022-23 school year is "passport to possibility," an idea conceived of before the trip was ever discussed.

The Tucker family first visited Angola at the invitation of the country's president, João Lourenco.

"When you touch that soil, it's going to change your life," said Verrandall Tucker of the trip, addressing Justices players seating in the library around him.

White was presented with a commemorative plaque, and his assistants were given gold basketball trophies to commemorate John Marshall's 28-0, state-title winning season which they finished as MaxPreps National Champions.

"To be recognized amongst some of the nation's best is an incredible feeling," White said of his award.

"It's due in part to the coaching staff as well as these unbelievable young men. To know that something so great can happen at a small school in Richmond is unbelievable. If people really knew the amount of work and time these young men spend in the gym and in the classroom getting better, then you appreciate it a little differently."

White hopes the trip to Angola will alter his Justices' perspective on life and their heritage. The coach has never to Africa himself.

"This is a life-changing experience, hopefully they understand their culture a little more, understand the different struggles and see life through a different lens," White said.

White's mother, Kim, stood up and spoke toward the end of the ceremony. She fought back tears upon sharing the emotional story of her son's upbringing in Petersburg, saying she almost had an abortion because she didn't know how to tell her own mother that she was pregnant, and contemplated suicide.

White called his mother his rock, and echoed NBA superstar Kevin Durant's famous tribute to his mother, calling her "the real MVP."

"They see the glory, but they don't know the story," she said, looking at Ty. "So son, I just want you to know that I love you so much and I'm grateful for the man you've become."

