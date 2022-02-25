 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Marshall boys, girls earn berths in state tournament; Saint Gertrude falls to STAB in LIS final

John Marshall at L.C. Bird boys basketball game

John Marshall's Tyler Mason, right, shoots against L.C. Brid's Keyontae Lewis during the second half of the boys basketball game at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

John Marshall frequently has one team in the VHSL state tournament, and now the Justices have two.

The boys team and girls team earned berths with victories in the Region 2A semifinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded boys beat No. 4 Thomas Jefferson 78-44. They were scheduled to play No. 2 Greensville County on Friday for the region title. The champ and runner-up advance to the state tournament.

The fourth-seeded girls knocked off top-seeded Poquoson 49-34 behind Jaedyn Cook’s 27 points. They were scheduled to play No. 6 Brunswick on Friday for the region crown. Cook is committed to play at Old Dominion.

John Marshall didn’t play last season because of COVID. In recent seasons, the boys team won state titles in 2020, ‘18 and ’14.

Saint Gertrude falls to STAB in LIS final

St. Anne’s-Belfield won the LIS championship 81-52 over visiting Saint Gertrude Thursday night.

The Gators defeated St. Catherine’s 68-44 earlier in the week to advance. Saint Gertrude’s Erin Woodson, Kate Samson and Sam Smith earned all-conference honors.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

