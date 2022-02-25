John Marshall boys, girls earn berths in state tournament

John Marshall frequently has one team in the VHSL state tournament, and now the Justices have two.

The boys team and girls team earned berths with victories in the Region 2A semifinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded boys beat No. 4 Thomas Jefferson 78-44. They were scheduled to play No. 2 Greensville County on Friday for the region title. The champ and runner-up advance to the state tournament.

The fourth-seeded girls knocked off top-seeded Poquoson 49-34 behind Jaedyn Cook's 27 points. They were scheduled to play No. 6 Brunswick on Friday for the region crown.