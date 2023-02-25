To still have a perfect or near-perfect record at this stage of the season is hard to come by. It takes a truly special and talented team to be in that position.

Both of John Marshall’s teams are just that.

The Justices' boys and girls proved once again that they are a force to be reckoned with. Both seeded No. 1 entering Friday's semifinals against Brunswick, both were expected to win handily. Both did.

In the first game of the evening, the John Marshall girls took on the Bulldogs, and came out strong with a 46-16 lead at the half. They would continue this extensive lead throughout the rest of the game, ending with an 87-37 win.

“The goal was to stick to who we are and use our size to our advantage,” Justices coach Virgil Burton said. “It was going to be a battle of the bigs”.

Although a team effort, Burton highlighted the performances of the team's captains Jaedyn Cook and Janiyaha Pickett.

“The development of Janiyaha Pickett, she’s really the heartbeat of the team because she is our ball handler," Burton said. "When she’s under control, we’re under control.”

As for Cook, the East Carolina commit led the team with 18 points. She credits her and the team’s success to the nature of the team.

“Most teams are not like a family. Us, we are like a family, and it’s more than just basketball for us," she said.

They were not the only team from John Marshall to secure a state tourney appearance.

The second game of the evening featured the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the boys, who have an undefeated record (25-0). The Justices came out confident and had a significant lead over visiting Brunswick by the second quarter. They would go on to win the game 113-51.

The powerhouse team excelled on both sides of the ball. Their quick movement of the ball, zone coverage, and anticipation helped them to be successful.

“Our defense is our staple,” said coach Ty White. “We commit to playing a strong defense which creates our offense.”

It was evident that this team came to do one thing: win, and every single player was involved in the huge victory. That was attributed to the mindset and expectations of the team.

“Our mindset all year has to be hunters," White said. "We’ve been hunting all year. We know what our goals and expectations are and we have to keep striving towards them.”

These expectations and goals are something that the team is very aware of. Latrell Allmond, a 6-foot-8 power forward, attributes these factors to the team's success.

“We said at the beginning of the season that this was a special team," he said. "We prep and train really hard for this game and there’s nothing we are not prepared for. We just came out here and we do what we do.”

Allmond had a stellar night, scoring 16 points, and proved to be forceful on defense. Dennis Parker Jr. contributed 30 points and Jason Rivera 17 points to seal the win for the Justices.

The Justices are expected to win the state title, a goal that is now within reach as they enter the final bracket.

“We are going to take it one game at a time,” said Rivera. “Each game we are going to try to win.”

Both John Marshall teams will compete next Friday in the state quarterfinals. Times and matchups have yet to be announced as of Saturday morning.