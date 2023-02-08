On a historic Tuesday evening in the basketball world that saw LeBron James break the NBA's all-time scoring record, the Richmond area's equivalent of the Showtime Lakers made another stop on their high-flying tour around town.

The John Marshall boys, No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10 and No. 2 in the country per MaxPreps (the No. 1 team is also from Virginia, Paul VI of Chantilly), went to Hermitage and, in a packed gym that buzzed from start to finish, beat the Panthers 84-37 behind 23 points from reigning All-Metro player of the year Dennis Parker Jr.

Cars packed the lot at Hermitage and a steady stream of expectant attendees filed in to see what has become a local spectacle.

Both sides of the raised stands appeared full, and the onlookers got their money's worth right out of the gate as the Justices (21-0) jumped out to a 20-2 lead just 4 minutes in, employing stifling full-court man-to-man defense that led to a series of roar-inducing transition dunks by Parker, freshman standout freshman forward Latrell Allmond and versatile senior wing Jason Rivera.

Rivera (12 points) ended the first quarter with a jaw-dropping, behind-the-back finish for an and-1 opportunity just before the buzzer. That made it 34-11, though John Marshall's intensity on both ends of the floor didn't let up until the game's final moments.

"All we've been preaching to our guys is preparing them for the next level," John Marshall assistant coach Michael Blackwell said of how the Justices maintain intensity despite lopsided score lines.

"They have to really look at that. You should look at right now, but at the same time your future, and we're trying to get these guys as close to college-ready as we can. A lot of it comes with the mental model, so we talk to them about being mentally locked in. These guys are locked in from early morning. They were in the gym getting shots up at 6 a.m."

Rivera, a 6-6, two-way wing and knockdown shooter with standout ball handling and court vision, brought the ball up the floor at times and made a handful of eye-opening assists. He's unsigned, but holds offers from Vanderbilt, Monmouth, Lehigh and Hampton (247Sports).

"He can play three positions, point guard, shooting guard and small forward," Blackwell said of Rivera. "Can defend, and his vision on the floor is the best on the team. We tell the other guys if he's not looking at you, the ball's coming your way."

Allmond (6-9, 200 pounds) showed why he's been offered by Virginia and Georgia, and invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team mini camp in Houston during the 2023 Final Four.

The savvy-beyond-his-years forward scored 21 points on a series of both rugged and fluid moves in the post, displaying footwork rare at the high school level, much less for a freshman, as well as an advanced rebounding and rim protection presence.

Allmond is on track to one of the top bigs nationally in the Class of 2026. Blackwell said he's one of the best freshmen the Justices have ever had.

"And that's saying a lot, but Latrell has it all in my opinion," Blackwell said, adding that Allmond didn't want to come off the floor at game's end.

"He has a great competitive edge."

Their stars aside, the Justices got contributions up and down the lineup, namely from gritty junior guard Dominique Bailey. He scored 14 points, played his usual lock-down D and stood out intangibly with constant communication and leadership.

Blackwell called him JM's "glue guy."

"It's always been a part of my game, the glue guy stands for the key piece of the team that puts everybody together, the vocal leader, the second coach of the team," Bailey said, adding that he thinks the Justices are still improving as playoff time looms.

John Marshall, which plays in Class 2, will be heavily favored to win a 10th state title in program history and fifth since head coach Ty White took the helm in 2010.

"It's a great family, we love each other with open arms, don't hate on nobody, we just work together," Bailey said.

Amid all the excitement surrounding the Justices, make no mistake, Hermitage (12-8) is a good high school basketball team.

Led by junior point guard Eiden Harvey (16 points), the Panthers have beaten good Henrico, Douglas Freeman, Mills Godwin and Deep Run teams this year and will be a tough out in the Region 5C bracket.

"That's how games go when you're playing against a great team like John Marshall," said Hermitage coach Brian Henderson, adding that he hopes the intensity of the atmosphere can help his Panthers gear up for playoff time.

"I'm proud of the whole team. John Marshall, they're undefeated for a reason. I'm not big into moral victories, but I thought we played hard. I told them, if we do what we're supposed to do, this won't be the last time we play in front of a crowd like this. Hopefully we can make a run in [Region] 5C."

Tuesday's contest was initially scheduled as John Marshall's final game of the regular season. But the Justices recently added one more stop on their Showtime tour on an open date before the Region 2A playoffs begin.

Jayem will host No. 7 St. Christopher's (15-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with tip-off set for 7 p.m. in the Northside gym.

Good luck getting a ticket to that one.

---------------------------------------------------

John Marshall 34 18 24 8 - 84

Hermitage 11 14 9 3 - 37

JM - West 3, Thompson Jr. 3, Bailey 14, Parker Jr. 23, Hill 2, Rose 6, Rivera 12, Allmond 21. Totals: 33 (5) 13-19

Herm - Harvey 16, Weaver 2, Grant 2, Washington 2, Scott 8, Williams 3, Hammond 2, J. Westbrook 2. Totals: 12 (3) 10-12

