 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Marshall boys, James River girls top final T-D Top 10s for high school basketball as postseason play begins

  • 0

With postseason play commencing Friday, here are the Times-Dispatch's final regular-season rankings for boys and girls high school basketball. One final poll will be released in March at the conclusion of state tournaments.

T-D Top 10 for girls basketball

Record, Previous Ranking

1. James River 18-2 1

2. Manchester 14-4 2

3. Monacan 15-6 3

4. Saint Gertrude 19-5 4

5. Glen Allen 19-2 5

6. Thomas Dale 16-4 10

7. Powhatan 15-7 7

8. L.C. Bird 11-8 8

9. Cosby 13-8 6

10. Highland Springs 14-4 —

T-D Top 10 for boys basketball

People are also reading…

Record, Previous Ranking

1. John Marshall 16-4 1

2. Steward 24-1 3

3. Varina 19-1 2

4. L.C. Bird 18-2 4

5. Benedictine 19-4 6

6. Petersburg 17-3 5

7. James River 16-3 10

8. Manchester 17-5 9

9. Douglas Freeman 18-3 7

10. Glen Allen 16-4 8

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News