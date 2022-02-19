John Marshall boys, James River girls top final T-D Top 10s for high school basketball as postseason play begins

With postseason play commencing Friday, here are the Times-Dispatch's final regular-season rankings for boys and girls high school basketball. One final poll will be released in March at the conclusion of state tournaments.
T-D Top 10 for girls basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. James River 18-2 1
2. Manchester 14-4 2
3. Monacan 15-6 3
4. Saint Gertrude 19-5 4
5. Glen Allen 19-2 5
6. Thomas Dale 16-4 10
7. Powhatan 15-7 7
8. L.C. Bird 11-8 8
9. Cosby 13-8 6
10. Highland Springs 14-4 —
T-D Top 10 for boys basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. John Marshall 16-4 1
2. Steward 24-1 3
3. Varina 19-1 2
4. L.C. Bird 18-2 4
5. Benedictine 19-4 6
6. Petersburg 17-3 5
7. James River 16-3 10
8. Manchester 17-5 9
9. Douglas Freeman 18-3 7
10. Glen Allen 16-4 8
