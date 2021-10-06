John Marshall cancels the rest of its football season, citing lack of participation

John Marshall High has canceled the remainder of its football season, said athletic director Danyelle Smith.

The decision is a result of low participation numbers, Smith said. The Justices had been affected by COVID protocols earlier this season, but that had nothing to do with the decision to end their season, Smith said.

John Marshall (0-3) played Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson and Douglas Freeman this season and had a scheduled game against Petersburg Sept. 17 cancelled. Jayem went 6-5 in 2019 before it did not play in the spring along with the rest of Richmond Public Schools.

The Justices were scheduled to play Mills Godwin (Friday), Glen Allen (Oct. 15), Charlottesville (Oct. 22), Hermitage (Oct. 29) and J.R. Tucker (Nov. 5).