John Marshall center Roosevelt Wheeler announces commitment to Louisville

With tears in his eyes, family by his side and friends looking on, John Marshall center Roosevelt Wheeler announced his commitment to the University of Louisville Monday in the Justices' gymnasium.

Wheeler, a four-star center and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports, repeatedly paused and looked sideways at members of his family, shaking his head in disbelief before making the announcement.

"I will be taking my talents to the University of Louisville," Wheeler said as he stood up and took off his blue Justices jacket to reveal a cardinal-red shirt emblazoned with an ornate L.

"The coaching staff, they definitely wowed me," Wheeler said when asked what ultimately led him to decide on Louisville.

The Cardinals and third-year coach Chris Mack last season went 24-7, finishing third in the ACC and at No. 14 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

His emotions, the soft-spoken Wheeler said, can be attributed to the significance the accomplishment holds not for him personally, but for his family.

"On my dad's side of my family, not many went to college," he said. "So this is a big accomplishment."