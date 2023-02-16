The capacity crowd at John Marshall received their money's worth Wednesday night as they packed the stands and were able to witness the fun and excitement as the Justices took down St. Christopher's 100-58 to finish off their regular season.

"It was an unbelievable high school basketball environment with passionate fans," Saints coach Hamill Jones said.

The matchup was set up only two weeks ago, when Jones reached out to Justices coach Ty White to ask about getting one more tune-up match before the playoffs. The stars aligned, and the rest was history.

"He (Jones) reached out and wanted to play a game, he thought it would be good for the city and I agreed," said White. "I respect him for testing his team before the playoffs, and it definitely tested us before the playoffs."

This is the second time this season the Justices have scored 100 points in a game, the first was against Thomas Jefferson, where they won 100-57.

At no moment did the John Marshall boys drop the intensity, and Jones said that this game will help prepare the Saints for the VISAA tournament. St. Chris is the area's top-ranked team in Division I, but will face formidable competition from across the state on its path to the title.

"We wanted to play a great team to test ourselves and prepare us for our stretch run of the season," Jones said. "As far as I'm concerned, nothing will prepare us better than to play a great team in their own gym."

Right off the bat, the Justices (22-0) did not wait long to begin a series of scoring and high pressure that prevented the Saints (16-9) from scoring for the first two minutes of the game.

After two timeouts in the first quarter alone, the Saints were finally able to figure out a rhythm and by halftime, they had scored 33 points.

"They do a great job of forcing the tempo," Jones said. "During the course of a four minute stretch of game play, it feels more intense than other four minute stretches that we've played this year because of their speed and their effort."

The pressure was on, but the Saints were not going down without a fight.

"We know that this is a nationally ranked team, but they are human just like us, they put their shoes on we put on our shoes," said Brandon Jennings. "We had to make sure that we did what we practiced and hope for the best."

Jennings (16 points) lead the Saints in scoring, but it was not enough to be able to stop John Marshall's extending the lead over the course of the game.

Despite the fight the Saints had put up, the John Marshall boys proved once again why they are currently ranked No. 2 in the country and No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

The Justices played full court defense which led to dunks by senior N.C. state commit Dennis Parker Jr. (29 points) and standout freshman Latrell Allmond (21 points) off the transitions.

"This is a special group of coaches as well as players," White said. "We're committed to getting better every day, committed to improving and committed to maxing out to their best ability."

Now, John Marshall is going into the playoffs with the momentum of a big win against the Saints.

"It keeps everybody motivated," junior Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr. (18 points) said. "It keeps everyone locked in on the goal."

The Justices have their sights set on another state championship, and a national championship as well.

The Saints will finish their season with a traditional rivalry matchup against Collegiate. Tipoff on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.

St. Christopher's 17 16 8 17 — 58

John Marshall 27 25 20 28 — 100

St. Christopher's (16-9)— Zach Murphy 2, Brandon Jennings 16, Willie Jennings 4, Jacob Zollar 2, Sonny Bridges 15, Brendon Engel 0, Jack Demm 2, Rex Alphen 0, Connor Campbell 0, Stuart Cosby 3, Thomas Youngkin 4, Kellen Welch 3, Kirk George 0, Darius Gray 7, Luke Pendlebury 0. Totals: 4 4-9 58.

John Marshall (22-0)—Kameron Sookins 0, Nico West 0, Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr. 18, Dominique Bailey 11, Amari McCall 0, Da'Ron Thomas 0, Dennis Parker Jr. 29, MaKeyon Hill 0, Sikkim Mickie 3, Desmon Rose 6, Jason Rivera 12, Latrell Allmond 21. Totals: 8 8-15 100.

Three Pointers—St. Christopher 4 (Bridges 2, Cosby 1, Welch 1). John Marshall 8 (Thompson Jr. 4, Bailey 1, Parker Jr. 1, Mickie 1, Allmond 1).

PHOTOS: John Marshall dominates St. Christopher's