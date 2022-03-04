John Marshall girls win overtime thriller over Clarke County, advance to state semifinals

John Marshall girls basketball coach Virgil Burton frequently talks to his team about visualizing success in order to manifest it.

So during a fateful timeout in the waning seconds of overtime Friday night at Huguenot High in the Class 2 quarterfinals against Clarke County (Berryville), Burton, with his team playing defense up 61-60 with 16 seconds on the clock, put that philosophy to the test.

"I said 'We're going to get a defensive stop, they're going to turn the ball over and we're going to end the game on a layup,'" a smiling, breathless Burton said following his Justices' 63-60 victory over the Eagles to advance to the state semifinals.

"And that's exactly what happened."

Sophomore forward Kayden Jones blocked a Clarke County attempt in the lane to take the lead, freshman guard Jerri Jones picked up the lose ball and passed it back to K. Jones, who rifled a full-court pass up to freshman guard Yasmin Hall, and Hall hit the layup as the shot clock sounded.

The Jayem bench, led by Burton, spilled onto the court in exuberance.

That sequence capped off a game which John Marshall controlled in the first half behind Region 2A player of the year and Old Dominion recruit Jaedyn Cook, who finished with 14 points.

A 6-3 junior forward, Cook showed off standout footwork in the post, scoring with her back to the basket, in the midrange and on put backs down low with a confidence that percolated throughout her team.

But Cook picked up her third and fourth fouls midway through the third period, and Clarke County seized the opportunity with Cook on the bench. The Eagles' 23-point third period made it 45-39 heading into the fourth.

Then Cook was called for a charge -- her fifth foul -- with 4:24 remaining in the game, and the Eagles bench erupted while the Justices appeared deflated.

"In my mind, I'm saying battle tested," Burton said of his thought process after Cook went to the bench with her fifth foul.

"That's the highest level of adversity that we've faced this year, and we responded."

Burton, the Region 2A coach of the year, lauded the senior leadership and presence on the ball of guard MiAngel Harris (7 points), who took the reins of the offense with Cook on the bench.

"My floor general, a silent assassin," Burton said of Harris, who even contributed in the rebounding battle despite being probably the shortest player on the floor at 5-4.

"Her favorite player is LeBron James, and she thinks she's 6-8. She plays big."

K. Jones took much of the post touches vacated by Cook with aplomb, she finished with a game-high 21 points on a series of rugged post buckets.

"She played her tail off, with such heart," Burton said of K. Jones, adding that she brings a unique discipline attained from time at Franklin Military Academy.

"That's what we preach, playing with heart, playing for each other. Kayden stayed committed to what we're doing. She's a great leader on the floor."

Keira Rohrbach led a resilient Clarke County squad with 17 points, and Kalya Williams scored 11. For Jayem, Yasmin Hall scored 11, including a vital 3-pointer early in the overtime period.

John Marshall advanced to next week's Class 2 semifinals where Burton said they "have a tall task ahead of [them]" against reigning state champs Luray, who beat 2A runners-up Brunswick 70-51 in the quarterfinals.

-------------------------------------------------------

Clarke County 9 9 23 11 4 - 60

John Marshall 16 15 12 9 9 - 61

CC - Good 10, Oliver 2, Williams 11, Rohrbach 17, Brumback 9, Evans 9, Emma 2. Totals: 21 17-32 60

JM - Z. Hall 4, J. Jones 2, Y. Hall 11, Early 2, Harris 7, Cook 14, K. Jones 21. Totals: 25 9-24 61

3-point goals - CC: Williams; JM: Y. Hall 2