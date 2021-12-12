John Marshall, Petersburg hang tight against top competition in Future Stars Roundball Classic

The inaugural Future Stars Roundball Classic brought a wealth of boys high school basketball talent to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center for a two-game event Saturday night.
John Marshall, the top team in the T-D Top 10, and Petersburg represented Central Virginia, while Landstown and Vertical Academy are prep powers.
Vertical Academy was founded just this year as an athletic extension of Lake Norman Christian School in Charlotte, N.C.
The biggest name on its roster, Mikey Williams, is not only a five-star recruit but a bona-fide celebrity.
Williams has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram, and, as one of the first generation of hoops stars who can benefit off of their name, image and likeness while still being in compliance with NCAA regulations, leveraged that impact into becoming the first high-schooler to sign an endorsement deal with a major footwear company, Puma.
But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing — Williams was out for a month due to a finger injury, and, after returning from a 30-point game against Carolina Basketball Academy on Friday, he had his right hand bandaged Saturday and did not join his teammates on the court for their game against John Marshall.
His absence, however, did not prevent Vertical from putting on a show, ending with the Justices (2-1) being topped 79-76.
“They’re a very talented team, and we didn’t play our best today. We came up a little short,” said John Marshall coach Ty White.
Justices wingman Dennis Parker, Jr., led the game with 26 points. Quick passing and multiple shooting options kept the score close, but with the ball back in John Marshall’s hands with seconds left on the clock, a full-court shot fell short.
Tremayne Parker, a 6-2 shooting guard, led Vertical with 22 points.
Despite the loss, White said that playing at VSU had an impact on his team.
“It’s always a good opportunity when we can take our kids out of their comfort zone and show them a new experience,” White said. “That’s what we strive for. It’s bigger than winning and losing. It’s about putting our kids in great situations, meaningful situations.”
Petersburg and Landstown played the first game of the tournament, and it was also a tight finish.
Landstown, a Class 6 school in Virginia Beach, boasts a four-star prospect in Donald “DJ” Hand, Jr. The 6-5 point guard announced his commitment to Boston College in September.
Chris Fields, Jr., leads Petersburg in scoring, and coach Ryan Massenburg described senior point guard Clarence Claiborne, Jr., as the driving force behind the team.
The Crimson Wave entered the tournament undefeated and benefited from being able to spread scoring around, while Hand shouldered much of the Eagles’ (4-1) offensive production with 40 points.
But defensive struggles and missing 14 opportunities from the free-throw line made a big difference in a 70-65 loss for Petersburg. However, as a Class 3 school, Massenburg saw the loss against a competitive team pulling from a larger pool as a chance for his squad to develop.
“I always tell my AD, if somebody calls and wants to play, we’ll go play them. It’s only going to make us better down the stretch,” Massenburg said. “But we were 22-36 at the free-throw line. We ain’t going to be nobody like that.”
LANDSTOWN 15 13 16 26 — 70
PETERSBURG 13 18 14 20 — 65
LDT: DJ Hand 40 pts., 4 reb.; Jackson Tellefson 9 pts., 11 reb.; Ethan Ward 8 pts.; Nayir Valentine 6 pts.; Maurice Dixion 2 pts.; Carson Rutter 2 pts.; Tyquan Johnson 3
PETE: Chris Fields 18 pts., 11 reb.; Kaymeign Lundy 12 pts.; Jamari Garnett 11 pts.; Tylik Lawrence 8 pts.; Clarence Claiborne 6 pts.; Jamar Hodges 6 pts.; Bernard Fuller 4 pts.
VERTICAL ACADEMY 21 14 18 26 — 79
JOHN MARSHALL 16 13 21 26 — 76
VA: Tremayne Parker 22 pts., Tim Hall 16 pts., Abdul Beyah 16 pts., Khouri Carvey 14 pts., Moses Tufts 4 pts., Josh Hill 4 pts., Luke Strickland 3 pts.
JM: Dennis Parker 26 pts., Damon Thompson 19 pts., Reggie Robertson 10 pts., Dominique Bailey 10 pts., Kashawn Cordes 6 pts., Steven Stinson 5 pts.