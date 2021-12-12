John Marshall, Petersburg hang tight against top competition in Future Stars Roundball Classic

The inaugural Future Stars Roundball Classic brought a wealth of boys high school basketball talent to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center for a two-game event Saturday night.

John Marshall, the top team in the T-D Top 10, and Petersburg represented Central Virginia, while Landstown and Vertical Academy are prep powers.

Vertical Academy was founded just this year as an athletic extension of Lake Norman Christian School in Charlotte, N.C.

The biggest name on its roster, Mikey Williams, is not only a five-star recruit but a bona-fide celebrity.

Williams has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram, and, as one of the first generation of hoops stars who can benefit off of their name, image and likeness while still being in compliance with NCAA regulations, leveraged that impact into becoming the first high-schooler to sign an endorsement deal with a major footwear company, Puma.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing — Williams was out for a month due to a finger injury, and, after returning from a 30-point game against Carolina Basketball Academy on Friday, he had his right hand bandaged Saturday and did not join his teammates on the court for their game against John Marshall.