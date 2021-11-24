John Marshall, Petersburg to play in Future Stars Roundball Classic showcase at Virginia State

The John Marshall and Petersburg boys basketball teams are scheduled to play in the inaugural Future Stars Roundball Classic Dec. 11 at Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center.

The one-day high school basketball showcase will feature top recruit Mikey Williams' Vertical Academy team, who will play the Justices at 8 p.m. The Crimson Wave and star junior forward Chris Fields Jr. will play Landstown (Virginia Beach) and four-star (247Sports) combo guard Donald Hand Jr., a Boston College recruit, at 6:30 p.m.

Williams, a combo guard, is a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, and the No. 13 overall recruit nationally, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

But the 17-year-old's recruiting profile on the court is less prominent than his growing brand and influence off it. Earlier this year, Williams, who has 3.4 million Instagram followers, signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma. He became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker contract with a global footwear company.

Founded by Williams' father, Vertical Academy is based out of Charlotte, N.C. and unaffiliated with any sanctioned high school state athletic association. It's slated to play a 25-game national schedule in 19 states against a range of prep schools and similar academies.