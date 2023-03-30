Playing as a club team unattached to the John Marshall high school boys basketball program, the No. 1-seed Richmond Judges competed in The Throne National Championship at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

The top-seeded Judges defeated the 16th-seeded Golden Eagles 84-77 on Wednesday in the first round before being knocked out of the tournament Thursday with a 67-65 loss to the North Carolina Vikings (Central Cabarrus High, N.C.).

John Marshall finished the high school season as the nation's No. 1-ranked boys team (MaxPreps) after defeating Radford 91-34 in the Class 2 title game to cap a 28-0 season that saw the Justices garner national renown.

After and before that game, Justices players and coaches discussed their aspirations to not just compete for a state title, but to cap a historic, dream season with a national championship.

In its first year, The Throne National Championship is a single-elimination high school club basketball tournament put on in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and features elite talent from around the country.

On Wednesday, John Marshall students watched the Judges compete via livestreams from their classrooms.

After Jayem's state-title victory, coach Ty White said his team would have to work through the logistics of playing in The Throne National Championship in order to compete within VHSL rules.

“We’ll see how that opportunity shakes out,” he said at the time. “We just have to see the logistics and how it works out in terms of abiding by the rules so we can play.”

Because high school teams are in some instances not allowed compete outside of their conventional season schedule, squads from around the country are playing in The Throne National Championship as club teams unattached to their high school programs.

VHSL representative Mike McCall said via email on Wednesday that the Judges are competing within VHSL rules as an unattached team. McCall added that other athletes in sports such as wrestling routinely compete in a similarly unattached capacity at national-level tournaments.

John Marshall coach Ty White said on Wednesday that criticism John Marshall receives stemming from its success is unfair to his players.

"I don't care, I just hate that the kids have to deal with it, they're good kids, they don't deserve it," White said.

"It kind of diminishes the amount of work they put in, and that's unfortunate ... it's disrespectful to those kids and their hard work."

Before John Marshall won the state title, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax learned that none of the players owned a suit. So he picked up the tab to help the Justices' players and coaches get fitted for blue suits and ties, which they wore for their arrival at the Siegel Center.

The Judges' adversary on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles, have the same roster as Eagle's Landing High of McDonough, Ga., one of the top teams in Georgia.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 42-33 lead at halftime before the Judges stormed back with a 27-12 third-quarter run then held on down the stretch.

In one sequence to key the Judges' surge, guard Dominique Bailey dove on the floor to secure a lose ball between back-to-back 3-pointers by versatile wing Jason Rivera and forward Latrell Allmond. White said his team played a lot harder and rebounded better in the second half.

Point guard Redd Thompson Jr. led the way with 24 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, and three steals. Allmond, a dominant post presence who just completed his freshman season at Jayem, finished with 24 points of his own, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Reigning All-Metro player of the year and N.C. State recruit Dennis Parker Jr. scored 20 and added four rebounds and three assists. Rivera finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

White said his team has "unbelievable support" in Atlanta with them, about 50 to 60 supporters from Richmond with another 25 on the way.

The Naismith High School Coach of the Year said he's cherishing the fact that his players get to experience a dream of competing against the nation's best.

The flight to Atlanta was the first flight of three of the Judges' players' lives.

"How awesome is that for a high school kid to experience their first flight with his teammates?" White said after the first-round victory.

At their very first practice of the year at 5:59 a.m., the Justices mixed up their chant at the end, typically “1-2-3, John Marshall! 4-5-6, state champs!”

Instead, they talked about not just being state champions but being national champions.

“And we had an opportunity to do it based on our schedule,” White said prior to the state-title game.

John Marshall played a bevy of nationally elite programs this season on its way to the No. 1 ranking, namely at the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina in late December.

“The guys bought into that concept, they really bought into competing every day, they’ve been self-motivated,” White said. “So it’s been a pleasure just to be their coach.”

On Thursday, the Judges were knocked out of the tournament after a 67-65 loss to North Carolina Vikings (Central Cabarrus High, N.C.).

John Marshall wins 91-34 in the state championship