John Marshall wing guard Dana Woodley, Varina QB Bobby Dunn commit to Norfolk State

Norfolk State got commitments from two area players -- one in basketball and one in football.
John Marshall 6-foot-4 wing guard Dana Woodley committed to the Spartans, Jayem basketball coach Ty White said. Also committing to Norfolk State for football was Varina quarterback Bobby Dunn, he announced on Twitter.
White said Woodley, who graduated recently, was “arguably the best shooter and most athletic kid in the state of Virginia in all divisions last year.”
He was one of several Division I prospects on the Justices’ 2020 team that won the Class 2 state title.
Most of those players -- 6-10 center/forward Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville), point guard Jason Nelson (Richmond), Woodley and guard Ty Lacey (Mary Washington) – would have returned as seniors this past season, but Richmond Public Schools did not play sports because of the pandemic. Some of the Justices competed on a club team that wasn’t affiliated with Jayem.
White said the COVID-19 shutdown hurt Woodley’s recruitment “tremendously.”
“He’s one of those kids who was just starting to come into his own, and he would have played a major role on this year’s team,” White said.
Dunn, a senior this past year, was the second-team All-Metro quarterback as a junior in 2019 after helping Varina to the Class 5, Region B title and the state semifinals.
The 6-1, 180-pounder was 13 of 20 for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-16 victory over Manchester in the region championship game.
Dunn missed his eighth- and ninth-grade seasons after tearing the ACL in each knee. He was a wide receiver as a sophomore year before taking over at quarterback as a junior and throwing for more than 2,400 yards and 30 TDs, with nine interceptions.
“He can throw it 60 yards warming up, with ease,” said Stu Brown, who was Varina’s coach in 2019.
