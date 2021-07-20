John Marshall wing guard Dana Woodley, Varina QB Bobby Dunn commit to Norfolk State

Norfolk State got commitments from two area players -- one in basketball and one in football.

John Marshall 6-foot-4 wing guard Dana Woodley committed to the Spartans, Jayem basketball coach Ty White said. Also committing to Norfolk State for football was Varina quarterback Bobby Dunn, he announced on Twitter.

White said Woodley, who graduated recently, was “arguably the best shooter and most athletic kid in the state of Virginia in all divisions last year.”

He was one of several Division I prospects on the Justices’ 2020 team that won the Class 2 state title.

Most of those players -- 6-10 center/forward Roosevelt Wheeler (Louisville), point guard Jason Nelson (Richmond), Woodley and guard Ty Lacey (Mary Washington) – would have returned as seniors this past season, but Richmond Public Schools did not play sports because of the pandemic. Some of the Justices competed on a club team that wasn’t affiliated with Jayem.

White said the COVID-19 shutdown hurt Woodley’s recruitment “tremendously.”

“He’s one of those kids who was just starting to come into his own, and he would have played a major role on this year’s team,” White said.