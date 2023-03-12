Let’s say that the Virginia High School League created a tournament for all the state champions.

If John Marshall’s boys basketball team had the chance to take on the winners of Classes 4, 5 and 6 in this fictitious tournament (The Cardinal Cup? The Dogwood Trophy?), could the Justices run with those champions as well?

“Absolutely,” senior forward Jason Rivera said, the netting from one of the baskets draped around his neck. “We put in a lot of work. We’re not scared of anybody. We’re the number one team in the country and we’d go up against anybody.”

The Justices may just get their chance to play in a post-championship tournament, but not against fellow VHSL champions. John Marshall coach Ty White said the team was invited to play in a tournament called The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.

White said that they were still working through logistics and rules to make sure they can attend the tournament.

“We’ll see how that opportunity shakes out,” he said. “We just have to see the logistics and how it works out in terms of abiding by the rules so we can play.”

While The Throne tournament may wait for the Justices’ acceptance, there was no doubt who was on the Class 2 throne on Saturday at VCU’s Siegel Center.

John Marshall completed its perfect 28-0 season with a 91-34 win over Radford to secure back-to-back VHSL Class 2 crowns and a fifth state title in the last 10 years.

Dennis Parker, who is headed to N.C. State next season, had 17 points, as did freshman Latrell Allmond, who also recorded 14 rebounds. Rivera added 15 points and seven boards, Redd Thompson had 12 points and five assists and Dominique Bailey had 10 points.

“Just extremely excited to coach this group of young men and to lead these coaches and players,” White said. “Today is a testament of a lot of hard work and the amount of sacrifice these guys make daily to keep improving at the game of basketball. I’m just honored to be a part of what these guys displayed.”

White, who was recently named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys Coach of the Year, was effusive in his praise for his players and his 11 assistant coaches.

“My staff is unbelievable,” he said. “They’ve made coaching easy. To be honest, I’ve managed more than I coach because they bought into their role and identified what the problems were and fixed them.

"(The award) is a reflection of the work my assistant coaches have done to make that moment possible for all of us. It’s a great honor to be even mentioned with the likes of the other honorees and the other winners. It’s just a huge blessing.”

While the game’s outcome was never in doubt, as John Marshall led by double-digits before Radford had scored any points and led 25-4 after the first quarter, the environment was still a raucous one as the Justices’ fans filled VCU’s Siegel Center to the brim.

As a freshman, it was Allmond’s first time experiencing the state tournament atmosphere that was created in the arena, one he described as “amazing.”

“I was just soaking it up and taking it all in,” he said.

While it was Allmond’s first taste of the state title atmosphere, it was Parker and Rivera’s last time on the Siegel Center court in John Marshall colors.

“Knowing this was my last game, I knew I wanted to go out with a bang,” Parker said.

While Parker’s time at John Marshall will come to a close, the game provided a glimpse into the Justices’ future as well. White emptied the bench and some young players got a taste of the state tournament floor.

Desmon Rose and Damontique Hodge each scored 7 points, with Hodge nailing all three free throw attempts as well. MaKeyon Hill was 2-for-2 from the floor, including a dunk that drew a roar from the crowd.

With those brief glimpses from the next generation of John Marshall basketball players, it would be no surprise if the Justices are lifting the trophy again next season as well.

JOHN MARSHALL 91, RADFORD 34

RADFORD 4 9 8 13 34

J. MARSHALL 25 26 18 22 91

RADFORD: Prioleau 2, Cormany 0, Kelly 15, Woodard 11, Kanipe 0, Eaves 1, Taylor 0, Martin 3, DeHart-Lewis 0, Young 0, Ferguson 0, Grant 2. TOTALS 13 6-14 34

J. MARSHALL Thompson 12, Bailey 10, Parker 17, Rivera 15, Allmond 17, Sookins 0, West 2, McCall 0, Thomas 0, M. Hill 4, A. Hill 0, Mickie 0, Johnson 0, Rose 7, Hodge 7. TOTALS: 39 6-9 91

3-point goals: R: Woodard 2; JM: Parker 3, Thompson 2, Rivera, Rose