John Marshall's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, is one of the best shows in town

The sports aficionados and curiosity seekers who packed the Mills Godwin gym to the rafters Friday night came to watch the home-team Eagles take on the offensive spectacle that is John Marshall basketball.

No doubt they got their money’s worth.

The Justices, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 1 locally by the Times-Dispatch, delivered monster dunks galore, a barrage of lights-out 3-pointers, some from NBA range, and enough how-the-heck-did-that-happen? moments to fill a lengthy highlight reel.

To attribute JM’s 93-61 victory over the Eagles simply to offensive pyrotechnics, though, would be missing the point.

Coach Ty White’s guys can play defense too, they play it well, and they play it with a distinct sense of pride and motivation.

“No question,” White said when speaking of his squad’s willingness to do the grunt work. “Our guys are committed to defense. They’re committed to competing. That’s the thing I love about this group.

“They work extremely hard every single day. They’re unselfish. They play for each other.

“They have individual goals as well as collective, defensive goals. We hold them accountable for those goals every game. They know they’re playing for something bigger than just a win or a loss.”

That said, the Justices (16-0) expected to win. In fact, they always expect to win, and they don’t need polls or lofty rankings to determine their expectations.

“We have a belief in who we are,” White said. “We leave it to other people to decide who they think we are.”

So who are the Justices?

“We’re a team that plays extremely hard,” White said. “We sacrifice on D. We’re a very balanced team. We can score inside or outside. That’s who we are.”

As the Eagles (10-5) learned the hard way.

Though coach Jake Oliver’s crew stepped into the breach and never relented, the Justices jumped to a 21-13 lead after a quarter and used a 22-16 second period to take a 43-29 lead into the break.

“We play like every game’s our last game,” said junior guard Dominique Bailey, echoing a recurring theme. “Our coach keeps us motivated every day at practice. He tells us to work hard. We’ve got bigger plans. We always try to stay on top of our game and outwork our opponents.”

N.C. State commit Dennis Parker opened the second half by exploding into the paint, drawing a crowd, and whipping a laser to the left corner to Jason Rivera, who drained the first of his three 3-pointers.

When Oliver called time with 2:30 left in the quarter in an attempt to steady the ship, the Justices led 62-39.

When the teams returned to the court, Rivera (24 points) dropped his second 3-ball which helped the visitors take a 69-45 lead into the fourth.

Neither team slowed the pace. Despite surrendering 18 unanswered points, many off turnovers, during a three-minute span, the Eagles played each possession as if the game were close and the outcome still in doubt.

“Defense translates into offense,” said Parker, a 6-4 senior who scored 21 points. “When you play good defense, you can get steals and rebounds. It’s a prideful thing. It something you can love or hate. I’ve just chosen to love it.”

JM shot 37-for-60, outrebounded the Eagles 30-15, and, mixing a 1-2-2 press, some 2-1-2 half-court pressure, and front-court man-to-man, forced 23 turnovers, many of which resulted in offensive opportunities, which is, of course, the plan.

Godwin was 24-46 from the field and, using its man-to-man, forced 11 turnovers.

“We practice a lot,” Parker said. “We have weightlifting. We’re pretty locked in. We’ve been doing this since summertime. This is a very hard working team, and I believe our coaches are really pushing us to be one of the greatest of all time.”

John Marshall……………….21 22 26 24 -- 93

Mills Godwin………………..13 16 16 16 -- 61

John Marshall (16-0) – Sookins 0, Thompson 15, Bailey 11, Parker 21, Rivera 24, Allmond 15, Rose 7. Totals: 37 10-16 93

Mills Godwin (10-5) – Cornwell 9, Kaplan 0, Smith 8, Rhoades 18, Seidenberg 0, Suber 4, Donald 3, Turner 11, Keough 8. Totals: 24 5-7 61