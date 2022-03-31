 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Marshall's Dennis Parker Jr. selected for junior national team minicamp

John Marshall’s Dennis Parker Jr. is photographed on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia.

John Marshall junior Dennis Parker Jr. is one of 46 players who have been invited to the USA Basketball men’s junior national team minicamp April 1-3 in New Orleans.

The camp is being held in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four.

Parker, a 6-foot-7 guard, is considered to be among the top 90 prospects in the Class of 2023. He recently helped JM to the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

Players from the 2023, ’24 and ’25 classes were selected by the USA Basketball men’s developmental national team committee. The minicamp includes on-court drills and scrimmages, as well as a series of educational programs for players and their parents by USA Basketball and the NCAA.

