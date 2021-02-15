John Marshall's Jason Nelson, a Richmond recruit, undergoes surgery for turf toe

John Marshall senior point guard Jason Nelson Jr., a University of Richmond basketball recruit, recently underwent surgery to repair a turf toe injury.

Nelson’s father, Jason Nelson Sr., confirmed the operation. A teammate on club team Blue Magic landed on Nelson Jr.’s foot in practice about three weeks ago. The 2019-20 Class 2 player of the year tried to play the next day, but couldn’t.

“So that’s when we knew something serious was going on,” Nelson Sr. said.

The recovery timetable is four to six months, Nelson Sr. said. That’s a significant time window for turf toe, an injury common among football players that varies widely in severity.

Nelson Sr. said the surgeon, Dr. Peter White of OrthoVirginia, told him after the surgery that the injury was worse than he’d initially suspected based on MRI results. It was a “complete rupture of the plantar plate with slightly retracted sesamoids,” Nelson Sr. said. The injury required significant surgical reconstruction.

But White also told Nelson Sr. that the procedure went well. Nelson Sr. hopes his son can make a full recovery by the time UR reports for training in June.