Jordan Hodges' fourth-quarter heroics lead Monacan past Alexis Warren and Cosby

"It's actually really helpful. Usually Coach Starr calls that when we want to run the clock out or just get a good layup," Hodges said. "It isolates me and opens me up. I like to look for my teammates first, shoot second, so it really opens me up and gets everyone else open."

Hodges finished with 25 points (9 in the fourth), 8 assists and 3 rebounds. She said she's developed the instinct over the years to know, late in close games, when the time is right to assert herself offensively.

"Not only is she talented, but she's maybe the smartest player I've ever coached," Starr said of his senior guard. "She just sees the floor, defensively, offensively. And that's one of the reasons that [the four-to-score set] works, is she just never takes a bad shot."

Warren did all she could to keep the Titans in it -- a dominant presence on the low block, she controlled the paint all game and finished with 25 points via some nifty footwork and a soft touch. At one point in the third quarter, Warren stepped outside and sank a 3-pointer, causing Starr to throw his hands in the air with exasperation.