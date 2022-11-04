Josie Painter, Reese Barrett power Midlothian past Mills Godwin for Region 5C field hockey title

Midlothian had put together a nearly perfect field hockey season. The Trojans had outscored their opponents 78-12 across 17 games and were coming off a region semifinal victory over Deep Run, the defending champion in Class 5, Region C.

But nearly perfect wasn’t perfect. Midlothian lost once this year - 3-2 to Mills Godwin in its regular-season finale on Oct. 24.

The Class 5, Region C final offered the top-seeded Trojans a chance to avenge that single blemish on their schedule. They did just that, getting goals from juniors Josie Painter and Reese Barrett to take down the No. 2 Eagles 2-1 on Thursday evening at Godwin’s Axselle Stadium.

“We’ve been in the semifinals two years in a row and we’d lost both times, so this year to finally make it [to a region crown], it’s just such a relief,” Painter said. “It feels so good and our team is really excited.”

Painter, a first-team all-region selection as a sophomore, controlled the offensive pace for the Trojans (17-1) for much of the game. She kept Godwin’s stout defense on its toes with technical dribbling moves and breakaway sprints, and she provided the loudest, strongest shots at goal throughout the game.

One of those strikes off her stick resulted in Midlothian’s first goal about eight minutes into the game, cashing in an assist from Kate Quiram.

“I think that a lot of our team looks up to [Painter],” said Midlothian coach Becca Lowe. “They trust her ... And she knows how to utilize the strengths of all of our other players, who, frankly, command the field just as much.”

While Midlothian held the offensive momentum throughout the first half, Godwin (16-4) didn’t let the game slip away. Senior goalkeeper Gracyn Arruda snuffed out a handful of penalty-corner tries, deflecting a pair of lasers off the stick of Painter right before the half. She finished with six saves overall.

But the Trojans’ barrage broke through again just a minute into the third quarter, with Barrett redirecting a ball past Arruda for a 2-0 lead.

Through three quarters, Godwin only had one shot on Midlothian’s goal, with its runs consistently cut short by standout defenders Emily Kulpa and Elena Sanza.

But the Eagles' long-awaited opportunities finally came in the fourth quarter. They was punctured the Trojans' defense enough to force goalkeeper Tatum Previtera into action. The penalty corners quickly piled up, and Godwin got on the board with a goal from junior standout Reagan Shifflett with about two minutes remaining.

“We have really harped on playing the whole 60 minutes and playing until that final buzzer,” Godwin coach Emily McNamara said. “... I wish we could’ve put a full game together, but that fourth quarter really shows they’re willing to fight until the very, very end.”

Although momentum had flipped, time wasn’t on Godwin’s side. Soon after, Midlothian gained control of the ball, and Barrett made a move toward the goal that forced a penalty corner and virtually secured the region crown for her Trojans. Barrett was met by a jumping Painter, using what energy she had left to begin celebrating her team's impending triumph.

The 5C champion Trojans will host Stafford (Fredericksburg) in the first round of the Class 5 state tournament, which begins Tuesday, while the runner-up Eagles will face Independence (Ashburn). Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach), which has won 23 state titles and is hunting for its fourth in a row in Class 5, is among the state juggernauts awaiting in the eight-team bracket.

The Trojans’ sterling record now means little more than an advantageous seeding. What matters now is the pursuit of the program’s first state field hockey title - and the first by any Richmond-area public school since 2002.

“One of the things we’ve been reminding them is that the best team doesn’t always win the championship,” said Midlothian assistant coach Andy Glascott. “Yeah, we’ll need a little of luck … but there’s no reason it can’t be us.”