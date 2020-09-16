Former J.R. Tucker, La Salle standouts Tim Legler and Steve O'Donnell honored by MAAC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former J.R. Tucker High and La Salle University standouts Tim Legler and Steve O’Donnell recently were named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s 40th anniversary teams in basketball and baseball, respectively.

Legler averaged 23 points as a senior at Tucker and was The Times-Dispatch player of the year. From 1984-88 at La Salle, he scored 1,699 points. He twice was named all-conference and is the MAAC’s all-time leading 3-pointer shooter (45.6%). Legler averaged 16.7 points while shooting 49.1% on 3-pointers (104 made) as a senior.

Legler played in the NBA from 1989 to 2000, averaging 7 points and shooting 43.1% on treys.

O’Donnell, an All-Metro pick at Tucker, hit .403 with 45 home runs and 206 RBIs during his career (1986-89) at La Salle. He was a three-time all-conference pick and the player of the year in 1989. He ranks first in school history in single-season and career home runs (23/45), RBIs (65/206) and total bases (161/450), and is in the top four in several other career categories.

O’Donnell was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 36th round in 1989 and played in the Dodgers organization from 1989-92.